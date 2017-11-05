Just when you thought it couldn't get any worse for Giants, it did vs. Rams

Rams QB Jared Goff completes his first game with four touchdown-passes after slicing up the Giants' defense. (0:42)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Giants co-owner John Mara explained after the 2014 season that he wanted to fire everybody following a late-season loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. One can only imagine Mara reaching that point Sunday in Week 9 when the Giants were obliterated on their home field, 51-17, by the Los Angeles Rams.

This Giants campaign is going even worse than 2014, when they finished 7-9. The loss on Sunday has them with one win in eight games for the first time since 1980. And this embarrassing loss was at home, in front of a home crowd which berated Mara’s team with boos throughout the beatdown. The 34-point deficit tied for the third-worst home loss in the franchise's 92-year history. It was the most points allowed at home since 1964 against the Cleveland Browns.

The Giants (1-7) are now one of three teams yet to win at home this season. The winless Browns and San Francisco 49ers are the two others.

After allowing Tyler Higbee to score in the first half, the Giants also set an NFL record by allowing tight ends to reach the end zone in nine consecutive regular-season games. Higbee, not normally used as a receiver, opened the scoring with an 8-yard touchdown grab 4:05 into the contest.

It has been a collective meltdown this season and on Sunday for the Giants, who have suspended a pair of defensive backs for a violation of team rules in the past three weeks. Cornerback Janoris Jenkins was unavailable on Sunday as he served his ban.

The rest of the defensive backfield was on the field but didn’t seem to offer much resistance. Rams receivers were running wide open deep downfield in the first half. Even the normally reliable All-Pro safety Landon Collins had perhaps one of his worst games as a pro.

The Giants allowed three pass plays of over 40 yards in the first half, including a 67-yard touchdown to a wide open Sammy Watkins in the second quarter. They also allowed a third-and-33 to turn into a 52-yard touchdown on a screen pass to Robert Woods just minutes earlier.

The Giants' offense contributed three turnovers in the first half. Quarterback Eli Manning had an interception and a fumble, and missed three potential long touchdowns. Manning finished 20-of-36 passing for 220 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

None of it stopped in the second half as the Rams continued to roll. The Giants continued to roll into a ditch. They had a punt blocked, a missed field goal and failed to do much on offense.

The Rams finished with 473 yards of total offense. They had six plays of 30 or more yards.

The Giants may have been shorthanded – eight of their 22 projected Week 1 starters were out – but this was a collective fail; the kind that can cost people jobs. They were unprepared out of the bye after another week in which head coach Ben McAdoo said the team had a good week of practice. The effort also appeared to be lacking, and they were overmatched by a Rams team that remains one of the most surprising this season.

Mara has watched his team go in the other direction. The Giants went from an 11-5 playoff team last season to being in the running for the No. 1 overall pick. Everyone has to be on notice.