Giants hit rock bottom with loss to previously winless 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Week by week, it continues to get worse for the New York Giants.

In fact, this could be what rock bottom looks like. A team that began the season with Super Bowl aspirations lost Sunday to the previously winless San Francisco 49ers 31-21 at Levi’s Stadium. The same San Francisco 49ers who scored 10 points in each of their three previous games and had rookie C.J. Beathard as their starting quarterback looked like they had Joe Montana at quarterback throwing to Jerry Rice. In reality it was Beathard to Marquise Goodwin.

Amazingly, the Giants found a way for this season to become even more embarrassing. This latest debacle came a week after they were embarrassed 51-17 at home by the Los Angeles Rams.

That spawned speculation about whether this group had quit. This Sunday, when the Giants allowed 477 yards and no punts until midway through the fourth quarter to the 49ers, will do nothing to change that perception.

Eli Manning and the Giants had another long day on Sunday. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Niners went up and down the field with relative ease. They were met by little more than missed tackles (more than a few by cornerback Janoris Jenkins) and defensive incompetence.

What else is next in this disastrous season for the now 1-8 Giants? They’re already among the league’s worst teams and keep producing embarrassing losses. Only the Cleveland Browns (0-9) have fewer wins and the Giants were just demolished by a team that came into this week with zero victories.

The on-field product has been terrible. That is indisputable. But it doesn’t fully epitomize the dysfunction that currently exists.

What you need to know in the NFL

• Statistics

• Scoreboard

• 2017 schedule, results

• Standings

The Giants had to suspend two players last month. Their coach was anonymously ripped by multiple players last week. It has been one embarrassing moment after another in this disastrous season. Add Sunday’s loss to the 49ers to the list.

Beathard, who was sacked 14 times in San Francisco’s previous three games, was barely touched by the Giants. He threw for 288 yards against a secondary that can’t seem to stop anyone.

Even coach Ben McAdoo and coordinator Steve Spagnuolo’s plan to simplify things this week didn’t work. Not even close. New York's defensive effort may have been worse than the one against the Rams when you consider the opponent. Los Angeles leads the league in points per game. The 49ers were tied for 30th (15.9) entering Sunday.

This loss further places the spotlight on McAdoo and general manager Jerry Reese. How can they survive this season if they can’t get it under control? The depths of the Giants’ struggles continue to get only deeper.

These past two weeks were bad enough. These first nine games of the season were equally disappointing. Can it possibly get worse? Rock bottom keeps finding new bounds. Next week's opponent is the Kansas City Chiefs.