Ben McAdoo's hot seat only got hotter after performance vs. 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- As the losses increase, so does the heat on New York Giants coach Ben McAdoo. He's on the proverbial hot seat as the losses pile up on his resume.

The Giants (1-8) lost to the previously winless San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. They fell 31-21 to a team that had struggled badly on offense. McAdoo admitted afterwards he was outcoached. Why?

"Look at the scoreboard," he said.

It was the second straight week the Giants' defense did not show up. This time it came on the heels of several players anonymously criticizing the coach.

McAdoo's job may be in jeopardy, but it's not something he worries about at this point, despite the public calls for him to be fired.

Many Giants players said the latest loss is not Ben McAdoo's fault. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

"No, that doesn't have anything to do with anything," McAdoo said after Sunday's loss. "We have to find a way to win a game. We have to go address what happened out here on the field [Sunday], take a look at the tape and be honest with each other."

Fans are disgusted with McAdoo not only because of this week's loss -- his offense has struggled dating to last year. In fact, the Giants haven't scored more than 30 points in a regular-season game since the last week of the 2015 campaign.

There has also been enough drama to validate his belief that a head coach puts out fires on a daily basis. The Giants had to suspend veteran cornerbacks Janoris Jenkins and Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie last month. Then there were the anonymous quotes about McAdoo last week saying he had lost the team.

It has the heat turned up on the coach, and made it a situation that will receive a lot of attention as the Giants' season continues to spiral out of control.

"What situation?" McAdoo said emphatically. "We have to go correct the tape, all right? We have to get ready for our next ballgame. We have a chance to play probably one of the best teams in football next week. So, you know, there's no situation."

A week after being left speechless at his postgame news conference when asked about what he told the team at halftime, McAdoo was deflective after Sunday's loss. His approach was to use "the film" as his crutch. He made 11 references in his five-minute news conference about his need to look at the film.

What he did have was the support of some Giants players.

"He's doing a great job. ... And he needs to coach this team next year too," safety Landon Collins said.

It's unlikely to happen if the results continue at their current pace. As general manager Jerry Reese -- also in jeopardy -- likes to remind everyone, this is a results-oriented business.

The Giants not only are losing games, but they've barely been competitive. They've lost their past three games by a combined 61 points.

Many of the players said Sunday it's not their coach that is to blame. It's the players who are on the field.

"You can't put it on the coaches," Rodgers-Cromartie said. "Anytime, the stuff that is going on out there, you can't put that on coaches. It doesn't matter what scheme you're in."

McAdoo is in his second season as head coach. The Giants went 11-5 and ended a five-year playoff drought last year.

It has all fallen apart in Year 2. McAdoo now owns a 12-13 record in the regular season. There were signs out for his firing last week in a loss to the Los Angeles Rams at MetLife Stadium, and seven games still remain in this lost season.

Year 3 now appears in question.