Eli Manning's return to Giants' starting lineup not exactly triumphant

Eli Manning fakes the handoff and finds TE Rhett Ellison on a 1-yard pass to put the Giants up 10-3 over the Cowboys. (0:41)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The New York Giants had a new head coach and a new starting quarterback in Sunday’s 30-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. They weren't unfamiliar names, but it wasn’t the same combination as last week, when the Giants lost to the Oakland Raiders.

They were familiar faces with Eli Manning back at quarterback and Steve Spagnuolo stepping into Ben McAdoo’s role as head coach. McAdoo was fired on Monday. Manning was essentially reinstated as the starting quarterback moments later.

After having his streak of 210 consecutive starts end last week with Geno Smith taking his place against the Raiders, Manning looked much like the quarterback who had led the Giants (2-11) during their first nine losses. He completed a high percentage of his passes, made minimal plays downfield, and it didn’t result in many points.

Eli Manning's return to the starting lineup produced the same, old underwhelming results for the Giants offense. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Manning finished 31-of-46 for 228 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions after a whirlwind two weeks that saw an outcry over his benching followed by his eventual reinsertion into the starting lineup. Both interceptions came in the fourth quarter.

The fans got what they wanted with Manning starting. So did the Giants.

“He’s our quarterback right now,” Spagnuolo said before the game.

The Giants came into Sunday averaging 15.6 points per game in Manning’s first 11 starts. They didn’t even get there this week against a below-average Cowboys defense.

Offensive coordinator Mike Sullivan's game plan with Manning back at quarterback was conservative at best. Manning took few shots downfield and hit one pass over 20 yards, a second-quarter completion to a wide-open Evan Engram.

What you need to know in the NFL

• Statistics

• Scoreboard

• 2017 schedule, results

• Standings

The Giants' starting quarterback was well received in his return. He received a standing ovation when the offense came onto the field for their first drive of the game. The fans chanted “Eli Manning” after he threw a 1-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter.

Going back to Manning looked promising for the Giants early. He completed 14 of 18 passes for 117 yards and a touchdown in the first half, with much of the damage being done on underneath passes. Ten of those 14 completions were to running backs and tight ends.

In the second half, Manning and the offense hit a wall. They did not produce a point.

The afternoon ended with a fan near the press box chanting (likely sarcastically): "We want Geno! We want Geno!"