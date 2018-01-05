Giants' coaching search update: Josh McDaniels, Matt Patricia up next

Thursday was a snow day. The storm that hit the East Coast forced the New York Giants to postpone their interview for the head-coaching job with former Denver Broncos assistant Eric Studesville.

Studesville was unable to make it to New Jersey because of the inclement weather. That meeting will be rescheduled for some time early next week.

In the meantime, if the Giants can make it up the coast Friday (and it is likely they will), they are set to interview New England Patriots assistants: offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and defensive coordinator Matt Patricia.

McDaniels, 41, is considered among the favorites to land the Giants job. Patricia is considered the favorite to get the Detroit Lions gig, with former Patriots executive Bob Quinn already there as the general manager.

Still, the Giants will make their pitch. They have the No. 2 overall pick in this year’s draft with Odell Beckham Jr., Sterling Shepard and Evan Engram to work with on offense. That could attract McDaniels' attention.

Patricia, 43, could turn the Giants' heads. He is an aeronautical engineer turned football coach. He is also extremely well-respected by players and Patriots coach Bill Belichick. Patricia seems to fulfill the Giants’ desire to have a head coach who can be a “leader of men” and command the room.

That is what is on tap for Friday. As for the full process ...

The Giants' schedule

Already interviewed

Steve Spagnuolo (Giants DC/interim head coach)

Friday

Josh McDaniels (Patriots OC)

Matt Patricia (Patriots DC)

Saturday

Pat Shurmur (Vikings OC)

Sunday

Jim Schwartz (Eagles DC)

Early next week

Steve Wilks (Panthers DC)

Eric Studesville (former Broncos RBs coach)

My current coach rankings (from most likely to least likely to be hired)

1. Steve Wilks

He has the connection to general manager Dave Gettleman and everyone raves about his ability to lead.

2. Josh McDaniels

He’s been waiting for the right second chance as a head coach. This might be it, in a major market with stable ownership.

3. Matt Patricia

Can see him blowing the Giants away in his interview. He’s apparently always the smartest guy in the room (for real this time).

4. Jim Schwartz

The Giants like strong-willed leaders. Schwartz falls into that category.

5. Pat Shurmur

His demeanor seems a bit too Ben McAdoo-ish for the Giants job.

6. Eric Studesville

He's never been an NFL coordinator or head coach. The jump to the Giants job appears too large.

7. Steve Spagnuolo

The Giants need change. Spagnuolo doesn’t provide that. If he were hired, it would be more of the same.