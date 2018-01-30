Odell Beckham Jr. busy giving out his favorite Super Bowl recipe

Just because New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will not be playing in this year’s Super Bowl doesn’t mean he won’t be watching and stuffing his face like the rest of us. His contribution will be in a commercial instead of on the field.

He appears in a how-to video done alongside his mother, Heather Van Norman, in which they show how to make Welch’s grape jelly meatballs, complete with a one-handed spatula grab.

“I also cook one-handed,” Beckham says.

So with 3½ hours to prepare, some jelly, barbecue and hot sauce (optional but recommended), you can have Beckham’s favorite Super Bowl snack ready for Sunday’s big game between the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots.

Welch's is one of several companies Beckham endorses. He also signed a record-breaking deal with Nike last year and has worked with behemoths such as Head and Shoulders, Verizon and Pepsi, among others.

For now, this is what Beckham is doing. He’s pitching products.

Surely this won’t be the last we see or hear of him this offseason. New Giants coach Pat Shurmur revealed Monday on “Golic and Wingo” that the two had an initial introductory conversation over the weekend.

Shurmur said his star wide receiver was “inspired to get ready to have a really good year.”

Beckham is expected to be ready for the start of the season, but is hoping to get a new deal. He is slated to play on the fifth-year option on his rookie contract, expected to be in the $8.5 million range.

The Giants went 3-13 without him this season -- he missed 12 games mostly with a broken ankle -- and their offense struggled badly. Head coach Ben McAdoo and general manager Jerry Reese were fired as a result.

Beckham finished tied for second on the team with three touchdown catches despite playing in just four games.