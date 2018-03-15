Giants' O-line gets lift with Nate Solder as leader

Louis Riddick says the Giants could not afford to miss out on Nate Solder and had to set the market with a huge contract. (0:54)

Only a few weeks ago, at the NFL scouting combine, a member of the New York Giants mentioned in passing that an overhaul of the offensive line was in progress. It was possible they could have five new starting offensive linemen this season, the individual said.

The start of free agency has proven this prediction wasn’t hot air. It seems more than possible after the Giants made Nate Solder the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history by a wide margin and later added guard Patrick Omameh.

Solder will start at left tackle, Omameh likely at left guard, and Brett Jones at center. The right side of the line could feature a rookie, another free-agent signing or a combination of Ereck Flowers, Chad Wheeler, John Greco, John Jerry and Jon Halapio. Anything and everything seems to be on the table right now, with none of the aforementioned guaranteed a spot in the lineup on the right side.

Jones should be a given in the middle. He was given a second-round tender as a restricted free agent. He is still considered a new starter after beginning last year behind Weston Richburg on the depth chart. Richburg signed a lucrative deal with the San Francisco 49ers on Wednesday.

Richburg is gone. Tackle/guard Justin Pugh is likely gone. He is visiting the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday, according to a source. Guard D.J. Fluker has attracted interest elsewhere and is unlikely to return, while Jerry’s roster spot appears as tenuous as ever after the acquisition of Omameh. New general manager Dave Gettleman, who has expressed his desire for big and mauling guards, isn’t starting Jerry or Omameh.

So only Flowers remains from last year’s starting Week 1 unit. At best -- and he’s going to have to earn it -- he will start at a different position, likely right tackle. The Giants aren’t going to guarantee him anything anymore. Those days are over. The Giants handed Solder their checkbook because they couldn’t handle another season with Flowers as their left tackle.

Solder and his record-setting $62.5 million deal are the new face of the Giants' offensive line. It will be on him to help turn around a unit that has struggled and absorbed much of the blame for their inconsistent offense the past few years.

This is the responsibility that comes with an annual salary of $15.5 million. It’s 17 percent more than the next-highest-paid player at the position, Russell Okung of the Los Angeles Chargers ($13.25 million), according to ESPN’s Kevin Seifert.

Big things are expected from Solder, whom two executives called an “OK” left tackle. Even they were shocked at the actual final price tag.

But this is what happens when a team is desperate at a position that is difficult to fill. They’re forced to pay open-market value for a good-but-not-great player. Solder has never made a Pro Bowl nor been named an All-Pro in his seven professional seasons.

What the Giants acquired is a steady, consistent starter at a valued position. That made him coveted and valuable. The Houston Texans, New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns were reportedly in the mix for his services. The Giants had to pay handsomely to get him to New York.

By all accounts, they landed a quality player and person. That appears to be key in this deal, and most of the deals we’ve seen from the Giants this offseason. Solder fits what Gettleman is trying to accomplish; he wants desperately to improve the offensive line and the team’s culture.

Solder, who turns 30 next month, was a finalist for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award and seems to be universally viewed as an even better person than player.

This isn’t inconsequential. Solder will be the leader of this Giants offensive line, just as he was in New England. Part of his job description will be to mentor and guide a group that will have plenty of new faces and be forced to come together quickly.

All of this will be part of the equation when determining if the signing is a success. Solder not only has to play well, but he also needs to lead and mentor well. Solder and the Giants have to get this new-look offensive line in order, and do it rather quickly, before the window shuts on the 37-year-old quarterback, Eli Manning, they will be tasked with protecting.