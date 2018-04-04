Gauging Giants' interest in Sam Darnold, Baker Mayfield, Josh Rosen and Josh Allen

If the New York Giants are intentionally trying to steer teams away from thinking they're interested in a quarterback with the No. 2 overall pick, it doesn't appear to be working. The expectation is the first few selections of the 2018 NFL draft will be quarterbacks.

"QBs 1-3," one NFC personnel source texted. Another executive last week reiterated that sentiment. Quarterback, quarterback, quarterback is what he was anticipating.

It's a small snippet of opinions, but it seems to be representative of what most are thinking with the draft just over three weeks away.

The Giants are slated to select second overall. The Cleveland Browns own the No. 1 pick and the New York Jets traded up to No. 3 to undoubtedly draft a quarterback as well. Whether it is the Giants at No. 2 or not -- general manager Dave Gettleman has at least investigated scenarios where they trade down -- it seems likely quarterbacks will be taken with the top three picks.

If the Giants do stay put, they are making sure they're prepared to potentially select their next franchise quarterback with Eli Manning set to turn 38 before the end of this season. They're doing their homework on what most agree are the top four quarterback prospects.

(Note: Quarterbacks are listed in alphabetical order.)

Josh Allen, Wyoming

Interest: He met with the Giants at the NFL scouting combine and Senior Bowl. They sent a large contingent consisting of coach Pat Shurmur, offensive coordinator Mike Shula, assistant general manager Kevin Abrams, senior vice president of player evaluation Chris Mara and scout Chris Pettit to Allen's pro day. Allen is expected to receive one of the Giants' more extensive top-30 visits next week.

The latest: His big arm impressed Shurmur and the Giants. They also liked his makeup, toughness and competitiveness. Allen is being rumored as a potential option for the Browns at No. 1. Consider him an outside option at No. 2 for the Giants at this point. His lack of production at the collegiate level still makes him a long shot.

Sam Darnold, USC

Interest: He met with the Giants at the NFL scouting combine. The same group that went to Allen's pro day also was at Darnold's to see him throw well in the rain. He is expected to visit with the Giants sometime next week as well.

Overview: Darnold remains the most likely quarterback to be drafted by the Giants. He checks all the boxes with his clean background, demeanor, skill set and ability to handle pressure and demands that come with being a quarterback in New York. He just might not be there when they pick. Darnold is the front-runner to be the No. 1 overall selection by the Browns.

Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma

Interest: He met with the Giants at the combine and impressed. Mayfield has been turning heads in interviews. The Giants didn't have the A-team at his pro day because it took place just as the free-agent negotiating window opened. Shula was the Giants' most notable representative at the workout in Oklahoma. Other key members of the Giants' brass stayed back at the facility because of the timing. Mayfield will be making a visit to East Rutherford on Sunday night into Monday morning, according to a source. It's part of an East Coast swing (Giants, Jets, Bills) the top quarterbacks are expected to make next week.

The latest: Mayfield has handled the pre-draft process well, blowing away some teams with his charisma. He's still believed to be a stretch for the Giants at No. 2 with his oversized personality and questionable track record that would make a conservative ownership group think twice about handing him the reins. Mayfield is believed to be a realistic option (possibly even the favorite) for the Jets at No. 3.

Josh Rosen, UCLA

Interest: The Giants met with him at the combine and Shula was at his pro day. He had a private workout last week in Los Angeles for Shurmur and the same group that attended Allen's and Darnold's pro days so they could see him throw up close and personal. That is important for Shurmur. Rosen also had dinner with a group that included co-owner Steve Tisch. He's the only candidate that is believed to have met with Tisch, which at the very least is noteworthy for an owner aside from Chris Mara -- who has a role in personnel -- to enter the pre-draft mix. Rosen also is scheduled for a top-30 visit with the Giants in the middle of next week, per a source. They have done their work on the talented UCLA quarterback.

Overview: Rosen is the wild card for the Giants. He has done a commendable job fighting off the pre-draft stereotypes. He's smart, inquisitive and undoubtedly talented. He's the best and most natural thrower of the football in the draft. He has one more chance to blow the Giants away and prove he has the personality to lead. Rosen is the quarterback who may just be able to win them over during this process.