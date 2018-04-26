Passing on Sam Darnold, other top QBs would be a Giant mistake

Mike Greenberg is a believer in the hype surrounding Saquon Barkley, but New York needs to be thinking QB with its No. 2 overall pick. (1:29)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The New York Giants are picking second overall in what is generally viewed as a strong quarterback draft. That provides them with plenty of options.

They can take a quarterback who they believe can pilot the franchise for the next decade-plus. Other options include running back Saquon Barkley, pass-rusher Bradley Chubb or a trade down for more picks. So many enticing choices for general manager Dave Gettleman. With this year’s diverse group of quarterback prospects, he described it as sitting at Ben & Jerry’s staring at all the flavors.

Picking a quarterback is the high risk, high reward choice. Nail the right one and the Giants will be good at the game’s most important position for the next 10 to 15 years. Just ask the Philadelphia Eagles how they feel right now. They picked Carson Wentz No. 2 overall in the 2016 NFL draft. He put them in position to win a Super Bowl before his 25th birthday and the Eagles’ future is extremely bright.

The Giants need to take advantage of the opportunity to grab Sam Darnold or another top quarterback with the No. 2 pick. Kelvin Kuo/USA TODAY Sports

If the Giants hit the jackpot with Sam Darnold, Josh Allen, Baker Mayfield or Josh Rosen, they’ll have a 30-year stretch with a franchise quarterback that will make them the envy of the NFL. Eli Manning followed by Mr. No. 2 pick and/or Davis Webb, and you have to like their chances for sustained success over a long period.

But select the wrong quarterback at the top of the draft and it’s a five-year mistake, according to Gettleman. Those words seem to indicate the Giants are picking scared unless they just can’t see a franchise quarterback in the bunch.

If the Giants pass on a quarterback with the No. 2 overall pick in this year’s draft, it would be a mistake. This is a rare opportunity. Certainly, the Giants don’t intend to be picking this high again next year or anytime soon. If they pass now on this year’s group, they could be stuck in no-man’s land for the next five years, barring Webb bailing them out.

Manning will turn 38 a month before this season's Super Bowl. It's hard to imagine the Giants -- off a 3-13 season, with a new coach, new general manager and new offensive and defensive schemes -- playing in that game. The only quarterbacks to start a Super Bowl at age 38 or older are three of the greatest of all time: Tom Brady, Peyton Manning and John Elway.

The odds are against the Giants making another Super Bowl run with Eli Manning. If Webb, who is a virtual unknown after not taking a regular-season snap in his rookie year, isn’t the answer, they will be stuck in the most unenviable position in the NFL -- the quarterback wasteland.

Of the 12 third-round quarterbacks picked in the previous 10 years prior to last year’s draft, two (Russell Wilson and Nick Foles) have become significant starters. If the Giants pass on a quarterback at No. 2, they would be pinning their future on Webb, a third-round pick in 2017. That’s a dangerous road to travel.

Surely the Giants think someone from this year’s quarterback class is a franchise-caliber quarterback. Darnold is 20 years old and has that perfect makeup. Rosen throws the ball with ease and knows how to play the game. Allen has the tools that make talent evaluators drool. Mayfield is the consummate winner who dominated at the highest level of college football.

“Next year, are you going to find that kind of guy? College football is not producing these guys on a regular basis,” ESPN draft analysis Mel Kiper Jr. said. “Look at the physical and athletic ability of these three, their ability to throw the ball to any point on the field. When they were at their best, Rosen outplayed Darnold at the crosstown rivalry. Darnold had a brilliant year two years ago. Allen can throw the ball like nobody. He has Matthew Stafford[-like], Brett Favre-like skills.

“To negate or underestimate what these guys can do is just not right. To look at these three and say, ‘Ah, they are not that big a deal!’ They are a big deal, because guess what? They’re not going to come along next year and the year after that. If you think Drew Lock from Missouri will be right up there, fine. But people will scrutinize him next year just like they are these three.”

Kiper mentioned Lock and Northwestern’s Clayton Thorson as two notable prospects for 2019.

Delaying the decision could prove costly for the Giants. A first-round quarterback and Webb would greatly increase their chances of being set for years to come at the most important position in the sport. Waiting could have them looking like the Arizona Cardinals or Buffalo Bills soon enough.