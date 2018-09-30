Giants lose again, appear headed nowhere

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- At the quarter mark of their season, this much is obvious: The New York Giants are a franchise headed to nowhere. They’ve changed coaches (multiple times in the past few years), have a new general manager and boast plenty of shiny, explosive weapons.

It all means nothing at this point. All the changes have done nothing to alter the perception or their fate. In fact, it has only been further validated.

The Giants (1-3) are meandering in the wilderness of insignificant teams after their latest loss, a 32-18 setback at MetLife Stadium to the New Orleans Saints. Barring a miraculous turnaround, they seem destined to miss the playoffs for the sixth time in seven years with a flawed roster, stumbling offense and aging quarterback. Not exactly an encouraging trifecta.

Eli Manning is 37. He had his third unimpressive game out of four this season. It’s really just an extension of the previous two seasons, when the Giants have been unable to produce any sort of consistent offense. Manning went 31-of-41 for 255 yards and a touchdown. A good chunk of that came in the final minutes when the game was effectively over. Manning has four touchdown passes in four games. That's not good enough in today's NFL.

NFL scores, standings and more Everything you need this week:

• Scores, highlights and more »

• Full schedule » | Full standings »

• Weekly stats leaders »

• Injuries tracker: Who's in, out »

More NFL coverage »

Manning isn't helped by a porous offensive line or an inconsistent run game. They can all share in the blame for this mess. It has reached the point where even Giants fans seem fed up with the offense and, more aptly, the direction of the franchise. Boos rained down after a third-and-long Manning checkdown in the third quarter. They resurfaced at times in the fourth.

After four weeks, the Giants are already in last place in the NFC East. Right back where they ended last year.

The Giants are 0-1 in the division and 0-2 in the conference. More importantly, they are a team with too many holes to see them turning it around anytime soon.

It all started so promisingly for the Giants on Sunday, too. They marched 75 yards on their opening drive for a touchdown. Then they went into a coma, totaling 22 yards the remainder of the first half against a defense that had struggled so mightily the first three weeks of the season. The Saints were allowing 34.3 points per game after their first three games.

The Giants managed 16, at home, in ideal conditions on Sunday afternoon. It was the third time in four games this season that the Giants didn't score 20 points.

Their short-handed defense scratched and clawed to keep the high-octane Saints in check. James Bettcher’s crew kept the Giants in the game much like it's done in every game this season. Yet it’s the offense, with all these shiny pieces, that let down the Giants.

Not even star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (seven catches for 60 yards) and the No. 2 overall pick in the draft, running back Saquon Barkley (10 carries for 44 yards and a touchdown), could save this bunch with Manning as its quarterback. This was the 37th straight game the Giants failed to score 30 points. The last time they topped 30 was two coaches again, when Tom Coughlin was still in charge.

It’s time for the Giants to take a long, hard look in the mirror. They have to figure out where this franchise is headed, who will be their quarterback and what is a realistic timeline for them to be relevant again. Because right now, they’re not.