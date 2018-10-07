Watch: Odell Beckham Jr. makes spectacular one-handed grab

It took all of two plays for quarterback Eli Manning to look in Odell Beckham Jr.'s direction in the New York Giants' game against the Carolina Panthers.

Manning rolled right and threw to an open Beckham near the right sideline. The ball was thrown behind Beckham, who had to reach back and make a leaping one-handed grab for a gain of 13 and a first down.

All eyes are on Beckham after his comments about Manning in an interview with ESPN's Josina Anderson last week.

Manning has been Beckham's starting quarterback ever since he entered the league in 2014. The two have combined for 38 touchdowns, tied for sixth among active quarterback-wide receiver duos entering Sunday, but they haven't connected for a touchdown this season.

"I don't know," Beckham said when asked if there was an issue at quarterback. "Like I said, I feel like he's not going to get out the pocket. He's not -- we know Eli's not running it. But is it a matter of time issue? Can he still throw it, yeah, but it's been pretty safe and it's been, you know ... cool catching shallow [routes] and trying to take it to the house. But I'm, you know, I want to go over the top of somebody."