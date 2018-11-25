Collapse evidence of how far Giants are from competing in NFC East

Saquon Barkley catches a 13-yard TD to open his day, then puts on an impressive display of running to get free for a 51-yard TD. (0:41)

PHILADELPHIA -- The second half Sunday was a reminder that the New York Giants have a long way to go.

They’re in the midst of a rebuilding process, and wins the previous two weeks over the San Francisco 49ers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers shouldn’t mask that.

The Giants’ offense is playing better, and there were more signs of progress in a 25-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. But while blowing a 16-point lead, there were more than a few hints as to why the Giants remain in the running for the No. 1 overall pick rather than a playoff berth. They need to upgrade their roster, top to bottom, to get better as a team.

Right now, the Giants (3-8) are simply not good enough to compete for a playoff spot, even in a down NFC East. Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. set the goal to win the final eight games of the season when the Giants were 1-7. Even he knew that would be viewed as crazy. It was more dream than achievable reality.

Eli Manning, who threw for 297 yards, a touchdown and an interception, couldn't keep the Giants' offense moving in the second half. Elsa/Getty Images

Three weeks later, the dream is dead because the Giants couldn’t put away an injury-ravaged Eagles team at Lincoln Financial Field. Quarterback Eli Manning threw a game-changing interception late in the first half, and their defense wilted throughout the final 30 minutes.

The offensive line had its problems, the offense stumbled through most of the second half and the Giants remain winless in the division. They have lost all four games to the Eagles, Cowboys and Redskins this season. That will need to change if they expect to compete anytime soon.

That would be just a start. The Giants should’ve done more damage Sunday against an Eagles defense that was down to practice squad and street free-agent defensive backs. Cre’Von LeBlanc was guarding Beckham.

The Giants' defense also looked overmatched in the second half, when they allowed the Eagles to march down the field at will. Philadelphia drove down the field and used a Jake Elliott 43-yard field goal with 25 seconds remaining to break a 22-22 deadlock. It converted a key fourth-and-1 with just over two minutes remaining when Carson Wentz hit a wide-open Nelson Agholor in the middle of the field for a crushing first down.

The Giants have safety Landon Collins, cornerback Janoris Jenkins and not much else in terms of difference-makers. Outside linebacker Olivier Vernon’s struggles continue. There are young players such as B.J. Hill (who had a tackle for loss and a pass defended in a strong effort) who can help moving forward. But they need more.

They have the offensive weapons -- Saquon Barkley scored two more touchdowns, Beckham had 85 yards receiving -- but they need better quarterback play and improved protection.

There is work to be done. The second half Sunday against the Eagles was evidence.