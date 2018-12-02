Watch: Ogletree puts Giants up early with pick-six of Bears' Daniel

As the second play from scrimmage unfolded Sunday, New York Giants linebacker Alec Ogletree had a path to rush Chicago Bears quarterback Chase Daniel, but Ogletree hung back at the line of scrimmage.

Ogletree was in perfect position to get his hands up as Daniel fired a pass that Ogletree tipped and intercepted. Daniel gave chase and ate a stiff-arm as Ogletree barrelled into the end zone to give the Giants an early lead.

It was Ogletree's second pick-six of the season as he also scored against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Nov. 18. He then picked off another Daniel pass early in the second quarter as the Bears were driving deep in Giants territory. Ogletree read the play perfectly and was able to leap and get one hand on the ball before bringing it in for his first career game with two picks.

Daniel is backing up the injured Mitchell Trubisky, who has not thrown a pick-six in his first two seasons. Trubisky injured his right shoulder on Nov. 18 against the Minnesota Vikings and hasn't practiced since.