Watch: Saquon Barkley breaks loose for 78-yard TD

The New York Giants, led by Saquon Barkley, are ripping up the Washington Redskins' rush defense.
Barkley broke loose for a 78-yard touchdown in the second quarter. He had 10 carries for 159 yards and a touchdown in the first half.
Hi @Saquon...Bye @Saquon!!! 78 Yards!!!— New York Giants (@Giants) December 9, 2018
WATCH IT AGAIN AND AGAIN!#ProBowlVote#ProBowlVote#ProBowlVote#ProBowlVote#ProBowlVote pic.twitter.com/V4pD0NpXrE
The Penn State product is making his case for Offensive Rookie of the Year.