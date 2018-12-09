        <
          New York Giants

          Watch: Saquon Barkley breaks loose for 78-yard TD

          3:39 PM ET
          • ESPN

          The New York Giants, led by Saquon Barkley, are ripping up the Washington Redskins' rush defense.

          Barkley broke loose for a 78-yard touchdown in the second quarter. He had 10 carries for 159 yards and a touchdown in the first half.

          The Penn State product is making his case for Offensive Rookie of the Year.

