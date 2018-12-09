Saquon Barkley officially the centerpiece of Giants' offense

LANDOVER, Md. -- New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. wasn’t available for Sunday’s 40-16 demolition of the Washington Redskins. He was back home in New Jersey dealing with a bruised quadriceps.

It didn’t matter. The Giants' offense had running back Saquon Barkley, its new centerpiece.

It’s a reality that has been unfolding ever since the bye week, with or without Beckham in the lineup. The Giants are running everything around Barkley, who was drafted second overall this year.

Saquon Barkley, who had a 78-yard TD run, stepped up with Odell Beckham Jr. out on Sunday. Patrick Smith/Getty Images

It has looked like the appropriate approach. The Giants (5-8) won for the fourth time in five games on Sunday, and Barkley had 197 total yards and a touchdown. He rushed for a career-high 170 yards on 14 carries, including a 78-yard run in the second quarter.

It was Barkley’s fourth touchdown run of 50 or more yards. The Giants had had three such runs over the previous 10 seasons. That's how special this rookie has been.

If the rookie running back wasn't trucking Redskins cornerback Josh Norman, he was snagging the ball one-handed with his left hand. If he wasn’t cutting across the field and making defenders miss, he was hitting 21.91 mph down the left sideline on a touchdown run. It was the best max speed on a rushing touchdown this season, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. It topped the 21.74 mph Tennessee’s Derrick Henry hit on Thursday night.

That was one of many impressive moments for Barkley and the Giants on Sunday, when everything seemed to go right. It was the most points they scored in a game since the 2015 season.

NFL Playoff Machine See what the latest playoff picture looks like and simulate your own playoff scenarios.

NFL Playoff Machine

The Giants took advantage of Redskins quarterback Mark Sanchez; their defense forced three turnovers and scored a touchdown for the third time in four games.

Quarterback Eli Manning had time and open receivers and hit them for chunks with regularity. He finished with three touchdown passes on 22 pass attempts.

But for the Giants, the machine now begins with Barkley. His presence alone opens things up for wide receiver Sterling Shepard, tight end Evan Engram and Beckham, when healthy.

At least that appears to be the plan now and moving forward. The Giants are averaging 31.4 points per game over the past five weeks.