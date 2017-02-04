Could Jets scoop up Broncos' odd-man out if Tony Romo lands in Denver?

Hannah Storm proposes the idea to Emmanuel Sanders that the Broncos should trade for Tony Romo, leading to an epic response from Sanders about Cowboys fans. (1:02)

You've got the questions, I've got the answers (I think). Our New York Jets query of the week:

@RichCimini hey Rich! I heard Romo is a real possibility to sign with Broncos. Any chance Jets trade for Siemian or Lynch? #jetsmail — Jonathan Bacarella (@Johny_Bac) February 3, 2017

@RichCimini: The Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs and Chicago Bears also have been linked to Tony Romo. Right now, it's a total guessing game. I suspect the Jets might have interest, too, but I don't see that marriage happening. Romo wants to play for a Super Bowl contender -- who can blame him? -- so that rules out the Jets.

When Romo lands somewhere, it'll start a domino effect in the quarterback market, causing another quarterback to shake free. That's where the Jets can benefit. Let's say your hunch is correct and he ends up with the Denver Broncos. How would that affect the Jets?

Forget about Paxton Lynch becoming available. The Broncos took him with a first-round pick and there's no way they'd cut bait after only one year. It wouldn't make sense from a football standpoint or a salary-cap standpoint. Besides, the Jets wouldn't give up a high pick for Lynch. They weren't particularly high on him in the draft. I heard they had a middle-round grade on him.

Trevor Siemian would be a possibility under your Romo scenario, but the problem is this: The Broncos would have all the leverage. They control Siemian's rights for two more years at a ridiculously inexpensive price -- cap numbers of $628,000 and $728,000 in 2017 and 2018, respectively. They could easily keep him as a No. 2 or No. 3 quarterback with no strain on their cap situation. Remember, he was a seventh-round pick -- cheap labor.

With no sense of urgency, the Broncos would have to be blown out of the water to trade Siemian. If you're Mike Maccagnan, would you deal a first-rounder for him? I wouldn't. A second-rounder? That's still a rich price. Siemian did a respectable job last year (8-6 as the starter, 18 touchdowns, 10 interceptions, 84.6 passer rating), but he's still an unfinished product.

Before they do anything, the Jets must update their evaluations of Bryce Petty and Christian Hackenberg. This will determine which aisle of the quarterback market they'll be shopping. Do they pursue a "bridge" quarterback or do they make a significant investment? If it's the latter, we'll know they're not counting on Petty and Hackenberg.