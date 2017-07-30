Sheldon Richardson can't wait to face Giants (read: Brandon Marshall)

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- Sheldon Richardson had to know the question was coming.

A couple of weeks ago, his former locker-room foe -- Brandon Marshall -- took a swipe at the New York Jets, essentially saying they have no chance to win in 2017. That, he said, is why he requested his release. So on Sunday, after the Jets' second practice, Richardson was asked about Marshall's comments.

"Who? Who? I haven't heard that name in a while," he said, smiling. "I don't care what that guy says."

Normally, the unfiltered Richardson would've fired back at Marshall, with whom he feuded last season. This time, he exercised restraint, although he made it clear he can't wait to face him in the preseason.

"Definitely," said Richardson, not letting a reporter finish the question about whether he's looking forward to the Aug. 26 matchup against the New York Giants.

Wouldn't it be delicious if they let Richardson line up at cornerback for a play, giving him a chance to jam Marshall at the line of scrimmage?

"Maybe a little outside linebacker, but that's about it," he said with a smile, knowing it would get him close to Marshall.

Richardson and Marshall have a history -- bad history. They nearly came to blows after a Week 3 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and their relationship deteriorated from there. In May, Richardson said the locker room is a better place this season, explaining there are "15 reasons" why it's better -- a not-so-veiled reference to Marshall's number.

With Marshall out of the building, Richardson can direct his venom at opposing quarterbacks. This is a big year for him -- a contract year -- so there should be no shortage of motivation.

Instead of trying to extend his contract in the offseason, the Jets put him on the trading block -- an indication he doesn't figure into their long-term plans. Richardson said he doesn't want to go anywhere.

"I like being here, period," he said. "I don't like bouncing around, with different coaches, different all that. I want longevity."

Richardson impressed the coaches with his conditioning test and he's excited about the possibilities, especially if he's used in his natural position, 3-technique tackle. For the first time since 2014, he won't begin the year with a league suspension.

"He's in a peaceful place," coach Todd Bowles said. "I can't put a finger on it. He comes in, he's focused, he's at peace with himself."