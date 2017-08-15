Jets OC: 'Too early to tell' when Christian Hackenberg will be ready to start

The Jets are taking a deliberate approach with QB Christian Hackenberg. That included a conservative game plan in the preseason opener. In fact, 14 of his 18 completions came within five yards of the line of scrimmage. Offensive coordinator John Morton provides some insight. Video by Rich Cimini (0:27)

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- Offensive coordinator John Morton is pleased Christian Hackenberg's progress at quarterback, but it doesn't sound like the New York Jets are close to making him their starter.

Morton said Hackenberg is "basically a rookie," adding that it's "too early to tell" when the second-year quarterback will be ready to start a regular-season game.

This might not play well among impatient fans, who want to see Hackenberg in the Week 1 lineup, but the Jets appear committed to the deliberate approach that began the day he was drafted.

Of Christian Hackenberg's 18 completions against the Titans, 14 came within five yards of the line of scrimmage. Photo by Joshua Sarner/Icon Sportswire

"He did a really good job," Morton said of Hackenberg's performance in the first preseason game. "He was decisive on his throws. I thought he was accurate. I thought he did a really nice job.

"He was poised, and that's what you want to see," he added. "Basically, he's a rookie and he did a really nice job with that."

Hackenberg, who replaced starter Josh McCown in the first quarter, completed 18 of 25 passes for 127 yards and no interceptions in the 7-3 win against the Tennessee Titans. It was an ultra-conservative game plan, as 14 completions came within five yards of the line of scrimmage. Clearly, they didn't want to overwhelm Hackenberg, who saw no regular-season action as a rookie. It was dink and dunk to the max.

Bottom line: The Hackenberg-led offense produced no points in eight possessions.

The Jets haven't revealed their quarterback plans for Saturday night in Detroit, but look for McCown to play longer than one series and Hackenberg to see another dose of significant action. The question on everybody's mind is, when will Hackenberg be ready to start in the regular season? Morton didn't want to go there.

"It's too early to tell," he said, speaking to the media for the first time since the spring. "We're in this training-camp mode and we have to play a couple of more preseason games and then we'll have a better feel and see where we're at. It's a whole different story when you get in games and evaluate guys. That's the real evaluation."

Overall, Morton likes the way Hackenberg has protected the football in camp. Unofficially, he has four interceptions in 145 pass attempts; all four came in back-to-back practices last week. The coaches have gradually increased his practice reps, giving him a chance to play with the first-team offense.

"He gets better every day," Morton said.

Morton was less complimentary of Bryce Petty, who is running a distant third in the so-called competition. He said Petty has done "pretty well for the most part. I think we need a little more consistency from him."