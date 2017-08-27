Christian Hackenberg flops, Bryce Petty injured, as Jets' QB plot thickens

Christian Hackenberg struggles against the Giants as two of his passes are taken to the house by Landon Collins and Donte Deayon. (0:43)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- What now?

The New York Jets have turned their quarterback competition into a three-wing circus, creating a highly unusual, no-win situation as they look toward the season opener in 14 days. The tally after three games: Josh McCown is rusty, Christian Hackenberg isn't close to being ready and Bryce Petty is gaining -- but injured.

Hackenberg started for the second straight week and was awful again, throwing two interceptions (both returned for touchdowns) in a 32-31 loss to the New York Giants on Saturday night at MetLife Stadium. He threw a late touchdown pass after Petty was hurt, as the Jets almost erased a 29-3 deficit, but it didn't change the story for Hackenberg. He did nothing against the Giants' starters.

Coach Todd Bowles is expected to announce the opening-day starter on Monday or Tuesday. McCown is the most qualified quarterback, but he hasn't played a game in two weeks. Curiously, he didn't see any action against the Giants; he has played only one series (seven plays) in the preseason, meaning he'd be ill-prepared for Week 1. Presumably, the starters won't play in the final game.

Taking a long-range view, Bowles devoted the heart of the preseason to evaluating his two young quarterbacks. By doing so, he might have hurt the team in the short term. Unless McCown is injured -- there have been whispers of a tired arm -- this was a weird approach, even by Jets standards.

QB depth chart: Petty (15-for-18, 250 yards) stole the night, throwing three touchdown passes in the second half, but he injured his left knee with two minutes remaining in the game of his NFL life. A teammate rolled up on his leg, and he was unable to put weight on it. He has had rotten luck with injuries in his short career.

It was cruel ending for Petty, who finished with a perfect passer rating -- 158.3. He was fantastic, but perspective is important: He did it against the Giants' backups. He didn't have to deal with Landon Collins and Jason Pierre-Paul, as Hackenberg did. Give Petty some credit, though: He made plays, showing the ability to improvise. He was the first Jets' quarterback since Ray Lucas (2000) to have three TD passes in a preseason game.

Hackenberg (12-for-21, 126 yards) wanted to get off to a quick start -- it was a point of emphasis in practice -- but was sacked on the second play, a blindside safety blitz. On the third series, Hackenberg threw a horrible pass in the flat and was picked off by Collins, who scored. Hackenberg's second interception wasn't his fault; it went off the hands of Robby Anderson. Facing a very good defense, the field looked 150 yards long with Hackenberg in the game.

One reason to be concerned: Defensive end Leonard Williams injured his left wrist in the second quarter and didn't return. Uh, oh. Williams, later spotted wearing a heavy wrap, is arguably the Jets' best player and they can't afford to lose him for a long period of time.

When it was starters vs. starters, the Jets looked …: Brutal on offense. The Jets gave away 16 points with two turnovers and a safety. No team is good enough to overcome mistakes of that magnitude, especially a team with personnel deficiencies such as the Jets. The starting defense played a solid game, especially Sheldon Richardson, who was unblockable. He recorded a sack and forced an interception by drilling Eli Manning on his release.

Welcome (back), Matt: After sitting out two games with a hamstring injury, Matt Forte (10 carries for 43 yards) made his preseason debut and showed nice elusiveness for a guy who missed three weeks of practice. His backfield partner, Bilal Powell, displayed plenty of giddy-up on an 89-yard catch and run for a touchdown. That's a good sign; the Jets will be leaning heavily on their two running backs.

That guy could start: They need a starter at right tackle. Who wants the job? Brandon Shell got the start but was roughed up by the Giants' imposing front. He allowed a sack and missed a block on a safety (Forte tackled in the end zone). Maybe the Jets will turn to Brent Qvale -- again. The entire first-team offensive line had a tough time with the Giants' front.

Rookie watch: After a slow start in camp, wide receiver ArDarius Stewart (two touchdowns) and Chad Hansen (two catches for 45 yards) finally showed up in a game. Stewart showed nice body control on an over-the-shoulder catch in the end zone; his other score resulted from a busted coverage. They could open the season as the fourth and fifth receivers.