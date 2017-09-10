Jets' offense is pathetic in loss to Bills; how many days to the draft?

Josh McCown takes matters into his own hands and scores the first Jets touchdown of the day with a 1-yard QB sneak, making the score 14-12 Bills. (0:15)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- One team, one goal, one touchdown.

Get used to it.

The revamped New York Jets might be a more together team than last season, when their locker room was fractured by head cases, but the sad reality is this team has no chance in 2017 because its offense is terrible. With no running game and Josh McCown dinking and dunking and throwing interceptions (two), the Jets reached the end zone only once in a 21-12 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at New Era Field.

The Jets played down to expectations, as their many offensive blemishes came to the surface -- and Buffalo isn't even a strong defensive team. When they had the ball, the Jets looked like they were on a treadmill with the incline at the highest setting.

Coach Todd Bowles set the tone for the season with his "One team, one goal" mantra. It's a nice slogan, but it can't buy points.

What it means: Well, look at the bright side: The "Suck for Sam" campaign is hotter than ever. This loss, no doubt, will please the faction of fans that wants them to tank for Sam Darnold, Josh Rosen or another top quarterback. McCown (26-for-39, 187 yards) had a rough game, but he can't be replaced because Bryce Petty (knee) apparently isn't healthy and Christian Hackenberg isn't ready to play. This is a bad situation, but not unexpected.

What the Jets did well: They didn't do anything particularly well, but -- and I'm reaching -- they played a lot of rookies. Seven rookies dressed for the game, with wide receiver ArDarius Stewart making one nice play and linebacker Dylan Donahue getting some time on defense. Hey, it's something.

What the Jets didn’t do well: Their run defense, a strength in previous years, was slashed by LeSean McCoy (22 carries for 110 yards). The Jets have one of the better defensive lines in the league -- yes, even without Sheldon Richardson -- but it left far too many cutback lanes for McCoy. There was poor gap control at times, with the linebackers and safeties also getting caught out of position. By the fourth quarter, fatigue was a big factor.

Fantasy fallout: Curiously, running back Bilal Powell wasn't a big part of the game plan. He might be their best player on offense, yet he didn't touch the ball until there was 3:43 left in the second quarter. They relied on Matt Forte, who had two drops and ran like a 31-year-old running back. McCown scored the only touchdown, a fourth-down sneak. Don't expect to see too many of those this season. The most-targeted receiver was Jermaine Kearse (eight targets, seven catches), who arrived last week. What does that tell you about the Jets' receiving corps? Robby Anderson couldn't get open and had a costly drop.

Same old, same old: The Jets can change schemes and change personnel, but they always have problems with tight-end coverage. Buffalo's tight ends combined for 75 yards on five catches, with Charles Clay doing most of the damage. The Jets drafted Jamal Adams and Marcus Maye, in part, to deal with tight ends. You have to like their upside, but there will be growing pains along the way. Maye, in fact, had the coverage on a 1-yard touchdown reception by Clay. This marked the first time since 2008 that a team started two rookie defensive backs on opening day.

What’s next: The Jets will step up in competition, as they face the Oakland Raiders on the road. This isn't a good matchup for the Jets, who likely will get blown out by a very talented Oakland team. It'll be the Raiders' home opener, so the Black Hole will be in rare form.