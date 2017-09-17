Jets' once-formidable defense (pre-2017) disappearing before our eyes

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The New York Jets' defense was challenged by coach Todd Bowles last week in a meeting room -- the defensive line, in particular. Some players were caught by surprise, but they vowed to respond with a bounce-back performance against the Oakland Raiders.

They failed. Miserably.

With no pass rush, poor coverage and shoddy tackling -- the trifecta nobody wants -- the Jets were embarrassed, 45-20, at a raucous Oakland Alameda-Coliseum on Sunday. The Jets allowed touchdowns of 26, 43 and 52 yards, the latter two on the ground. All told, they surrendered 410 total yards, putting the team in a 14-0 hole and wearing down in the fourth quarter. The Jets have allowed 818 yards in two games. That stinks.

Buster Skrine and the Jets were unable to cover Raiders receiver Michael Crabtree, who finished with three touchdowns on Sunday. AP Photo/Ben Margot

Look, no one expected the Jets to upset the Raiders -- they're in different leagues -- but this was troubling because the defense was supposed to be their strength. If you can't count on your strength to carry the team, what do you really have?

What it means: The Jets are 0-2 for the first time since 2007. The 45 points were the most allowed by a Bowles-coached team. Anybody surprised? Didn't think so. Actually, they were competitive for two-plus quarters -- it was 21-13 in the third quarter -- but their personnel deficiencies were unmasked by the Raiders. Kalif Raymond's muffed punt before halftime, setting up an easy Oakland touchdown, was an absolute killer. Bowles' challenge is to keep the team unified as the losses begin to mount. On the positive side, so to speak, the "Suck for Sam" campaign is thriving.



What the Jets did well: You may not believe this, but they actually improved on offense from Week 1. Jermaine Kearse, already their No. 1 receiver, scored two touchdowns. The pass protection was surprisingly effective and Josh McCown (17-for-25, 166 yards) had only one turnover (a strip sack) and showed more aggressiveness than last week. It may not sound like much, but it's something to build on.



What the Jets didn’t do well: Aside from Morris Claiborne, the Jets didn't make any significant additions at cornerback. They placed their trust in Buster Skrine and Juston Burris, figuring they'd hold up as the No. 2 and No. 3 corners. The Raiders saw them as the weak links in the secondary and attacked. Michael Crabtree had a career game, beating Burris for two touchdowns and Skrine once. Burris also missed a tackle on a 43-yard touchdown run by Cordarrelle Patterson, who lined up as a running back.

What you need to know in the NFL

• Statistics

• Scoreboard

• 2017 schedule, results

• Standings