Jets overcome ugly start, take piece of AFC East lead

CLEVELAND -- Three. In. A. Row.

The New York Jets stamped themselves as one of the NFL's biggest surprises, outlasting the winless Browns -- and their own ineptitude -- for a 17-14 victory on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Jets (3-2) are in a three-way tie for first place in the AFC East and have their first three-game winning streak since 2015, raising expectations from zero to a couple of notches above zero.

Buy in at your own risk. The Jets aren't that good, but they're a gritty group that -- unlike last year's team -- doesn't fold at the first sign of adversity. They struggled for three quarters against the hapless Browns (0-5), showing absolutely nothing on offense, but they made a few big plays, and that was enough.

If Sam Darnold watched this game from his apartment on the USC campus, he might have entertained serious thoughts about returning to school next season. (He might anyway.) The Jets and Browns staged some serious ugly. The Jets rushed for only 34 yards (a week after 256), constantly misfired on third down and committed nine penalties, which gives them 29 in the past three games.

Austin Seferian-Jenkins scored the first touchdown by a Jets tight end since 2015 in a win over Cleveland. AP Photo/Ron Schwane

Coach Todd Bowles warned his players during the week not to underestimate the Browns, but they did. They actually trailed in the third quarter, 7-3, but they rallied behind quarterback Josh McCown (two touchdown passes) and a defense that made three takeaways and stuffed the Browns on a fourth-and-2 at their 4-yard line.

The fourth-down stand was a gut-check play. Browns coach Hue Jackson eschewed a chip-shot field goal that would've tied the game, probably thinking the Jets' soft run defense would melt in the moment. The Jets should've taken that as an insult, and they responded as if it touched a nerve. The stop was a momentum changer because McCown got the ball and led a 97-yard touchdown drive to ice the game, hitting Jermaine Kearse for a 24-yard touchdown.

McCown owns the first three-game winning streak in his career as a starter, which is mind-boggling for a 38-year-old, and the Jets have momentum as they prepare for the New England Patriots (3-2) -- a home game that has significance in the AFC East standings. How surprising is that?

It'll be a step up in competition. Are the Jets good enough to hang with the big boys? We'll see, but give them credit for making some clutch plays to beat the doormat of the league. Cornerback Morris Claiborne made a huge interception, rookie safety Marcus Maye made a red zone interception (his first career pick) and Austin Seferian-Jenkins scored a touchdown -- the first touchdown by a Jets tight end since 2015.

Strange game.

Strange season.