Jets lose their poise, lack killer instinct in epic meltdown vs. Dolphins

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- The New York Jets' feel-good story took an ugly and devastating turn Sunday. With a chance to deliver a statement win on the road and establish themselves as legitimate playoff contenders, the Jets suffered an epic fourth-quarter meltdown against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

The defense fell apart and Josh McCown threw an interception in the final minute as the Jets lost a 31-28 heartbreaker after leading by 14 points early in the fourth quarter. You have to go back to 1995 to find the last time the Jets lost a game after leading by 14 or more points.

This loss was as crushing as it gets.

Jets quarterback Josh McCown threw for three touchdowns Sunday but tossed a costly interception late in the fourth quarter that set up the Dolphins' game-winning field goal. AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

Blame McCown, who imploded at the worst possible time. With the ball at his own 15-yard line, he threw a long out route to Jermaine Kearse, but the pass was overthrown and into zone coverage. Bobby McCain made the interception, setting up Miami's game-winning field goal with 22 seconds left.

Blame cornerback Buster Skrine, who allowed two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter and committed three penalties on the day. As a team, the Jets had 12 penalties for 124 yards -- a total lack of composure.

Blame the offense, which went into a deep freeze in the second half and failed to milk the clock. The offense had minus-4 yards in the fourth quarter.

Blame wide receiver Robby Anderson, who lost his cool in the final seconds and flung his helmet across the field -- an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. They probably wouldn't have won anyway, but his lack of discipline symbolized the day for the Jets, who dropped their second straight and fell to 3-4.

This was a devastating loss for the Jets because they played so well for three quarters, with McCown throwing for three touchdowns and running for another. But they showed no killer instinct, allowing the Dolphins to storm back into the game. And Miami did it without quarterback Jay Cutler, who left in the third quarter with a chest injury.

The Jets were hypnotized by erstwhile backup Matt Moore, who began the day with a 3-1 starting record against the Jets. Well, the Dolphins now have a quarterback controversy because Moore played like Bob Griese, who was on hand to celebrate the 45th anniversary of the Dolphins' 1972 undefeated team.

Shame on the Jets. Their defense fell apart; the coverage was atrocious and the pass rush was invisible. Let's call this for what it was: a choke job by a young team that still doesn't know how to win.