Jets implode again in fourth quarter, exposing a fatal flaw

New York gets on the board after QB Josh McCown hits a wide-open Eric Tomlinson with a sweet 20-yard pass for the score. (0:18)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Finish. Finish. Finish. It was the mantra throughout the week. After blowing 14-point leads in back-to-back losses, the New York Jets placed such an emphasis on winning the fourth quarter that it became the theme in every aspect of their game prep -- on the practice field, in the meeting rooms and in the weight room.

No matter. It was the Same Not-So-Old Jets.

They still stunk it up in the fourth quarter Sunday and fell to the Atlanta Falcons 25-20 in the driving rain at MetLife Stadium. It was their third straight loss, dropping them to 3-5. Their feel-good story is officially over; the Jets are in a tailspin, and now they have a quick turnaround against the surprising Buffalo Bills on Thursday night.

With a one-point lead, the Jets began the fourth quarter by allowing a sack, missing a field goal and surrendering a 54-yard run after a missed tackle by cornerback Juston Burris -- on three consecutive plays, mind you. With under seven minutes left, the sure-handed Jeremy Kerley muffed a punt at his own 13-yard line, handing the Falcons three points.

The game ended in fitting fashion, with a false start on quarterback Josh McCown -- a 10-second runoff that ended the Jets' last-minute, desperate drive.

So typical.

The Jets continued the maddening trend of finding ways to lose. They played hard -- they always do -- but their DNA lacks the "killer instinct" gene. You can excuse it once, maybe twice, but three lousy fourth quarters in a row? It's inexcusable. It could be a fatal flaw for this team, and it could be fatal for coach Todd Bowles if he doesn't get it fixed.

At the season's midpoint, the Jets have been outscored in the fourth quarter 76-20. The NFL is all about the fourth quarter. If you shrink in crunch time, you have no chance.

This was a tough spot because they had to play the last 20 minutes without No. 1 cornerback Morris Claiborne (foot), who did a nice job against Julio Jones for two-plus quarters. Remember, their other starting corner, Buster Skrine, was sidelined with a concussion. Quarterback Matt Ryan, who fumbled three snaps in the soggy conditions, finally found Jones for a 53-yard completion.

Offensively, the Jets slipped into their weekly second-half funk, managing only a field goal after halftime. McCown, who threw two touchdown passes to give them a 17-10 halftime lead, was under pressure and lost his spark. It's a broken record: Their pass protection always falls apart late in the game.

The Jets wasted so many opportunities. Benefiting from terrific field position and two takeaways, they started four drives in Atlanta territory, but they converted those chances into only 10 points. The Falcons (4-3) practically begged them to take the game, especially with Ryan handling the ball like wet soap.

No matter. The Jets choked it away, with mistakes by the offense, defense and special teams.