An inside look at the Jets' decision to pass on Deshaun Watson

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- The franchise that passed on Dan Marino, came oh-so-close to drafting Brett Favre and got snubbed by Peyton Manning was on the clock last April 27 with a chance to pick one of the most accomplished quarterbacks in college football history.

Deshaun Watson was the second-rated quarterback on the New York Jets' draftboard, behind Mitchell Trubisky, who was taken four spots earlier by the Chicago Bears. They admired Watson's winning pedigree and coach Todd Bowles "loved him" as a prospect, a source said. The Jets, who haven't had a franchise quarterback since Joe Namath rocked a fu manchu, were in position to make a bold move, perhaps ending decades of misery.

So what did they do? They picked Jamal Adams, a safety.

Jets brass had long discussions about the top passers, deciding only one -- Trubisky -- was worth the sixth pick. While they had high regard for Watson and Patrick Mahomes -- drafted 12th and 10th, respectively -- they didn't consider them plug-and-play quarterbacks. With Christian Hackenberg and Bryce Petty still developing on the bench, they didn't want to clutter the bullpen with another arm. Everyone, including Bowles, agreed Adams was the best choice. They saw him as a player with no holes, someone who could help change the culture of the organization.

Adams is living up to expectations, but as the Jets (3-5) begin the second half of the season Thursday night against the Buffalo Bills, their tortured fan base has begun its annual whine. Watson is setting records for the Houston Texans, and generations of quarterback-staved fans are wondering how their beloved Jets let another one slip away.

Deshaun Watson continues to impress during his breakout rookie campaign. AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith, File

"Look, the Jets are going to be second-guessed by everybody until they find their guy -- and they've been looking for some time," ESPN analyst Jon Gruden said Wednesday in a phone interview.

The Jets have drafted 25 quarterbacks since Namath in 1965, from Bob Biletnikoff (17th round, 1967) to Hackenberg (second round, 2016). They've had a few good ones, namely Ken O'Brien and Chad Pennington, but they haven't uncovered That Guy.

The current starter is journeyman Josh McCown, who has played well in a difficult situation -- over his head, many might say. In fact, he has gone four consecutive games with at least two touchdown passes. If he does it against the Bills, he'll be the first Jets passer to reach five straight since -- wait for it -- Namath.

But here's the thing: McCown is 38 years old, playing perhaps his final season. Watson, who has thrown more touchdowns (19) in his first seven games than any player in NFL history, is a young pup at 22. He's a dynamic leader who has received effusive praise from opposing players and coaches.

The Jets did their homework on Watson -- private workout, pre-draft visit, etc. The usual drill. How did Mike Maccagnan, the Jets' general manager, miss his obvious talent?

Or is it too soon to draw conclusions?

"It's not a perfect science," Gruden said. "You can't put Deshaun in the Hall of Fame yet, just like you can't put [Adams] there. Yeah, Watson has lit it up. Cleveland, what do you think they're thinking? There are any number of teams. How about the 49ers? I don't hear anybody criticizing the 49ers. I mean, there are a lot of teams that bypassed a quarterback. Did Chicago make a mistake not taking Watson? Is that where we're headed?"

Like many teams, the Jets had some concern about his interception total (17 in 2016). They also weren't sure how quickly he'd be able to absorb a pro-style offense. On the flip side, Watson was a national champion, a star who flourished on the biggest stages. He would've brought the "It" factor to the Jets.

Former quarterback Boomer Esiason, a radio and TV analyst who lives in New York and follows the Jets closely, said it's unfair to question Maccagnan's decision to pass on Watson.

"It's all revisionist history," Esiason said. "They probably didn't feel as comfortable about any of those guys running their offense and they wanted to make sure they got a high-impact player who was going to be a can't-miss player, which it seems like Jamal Adams is. It's not like they drafted somebody that can't even get on the field."

The Jets gave Christian Hackenberg every opportunity to win the starting job during the preseason. Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports

Esiason said the "real bugaboo" on Maccagnan's record is Hackenberg, who is one of those guys who can't get on the field. He has yet to take a regular-season snap and could become only the third quarterback selected in the first or second round of the common-draft era (since 1967) to not play a game in his first two seasons. It hasn't happened since 1983.

They'll never admit it publicly, but the Jets passed on Watson, in part, because they didn't want to give up on Hackenberg. As one opposing scout said, "The Jets couldn't make that move. It would be admitting defeat."

Maybe it was ego. Maybe it was sheer stubbornness. Maybe they held out hope Hackenberg could develop despite a rookie year in which he showed little on the practice field and in preseason games.

Regardless of the motivation, the Jets doubled down on Hackenberg. He cleaned up his mechanics under new quarterbacks coach Jeremy Bates and was given a chance to win the starting job this preseason, but he played progressively worse as the summer progressed.

Now he's stuck behind McCown and Petty, with talent evaluators still wondering what the Jets saw in Hackenberg to draft him in the second round.

"When you're in the same room as him, he can charm you because he's smart, articulate and good looking," the scout said. "They fell in love with a 6-foot-4, 230-pound kid with a strong arm, but go back to the tape and figure out why [he struggled at Penn State]. I don't think they did that."

The scout described Hackenberg's demeanor as "robotic," saying his responses in his scouting-combine interview sounded scripted and guarded. He wanted to see emotion. It was the same on the field.

During a college game in which Hackenberg was sacked 10 times, the scout looked through his binoculars and watched how the battered quarterback handled himself on the sideline in between series. Sometimes body language can be a window into a player's mental makeup. The scout noticed Hackenberg didn't remove his helmet, which struck him as odd. He surmised Hackenberg "didn't want TV cameras to read his lips or see the frustration on his face."

When the Jets evaluated Hackenberg, they saw a prospect with desirable traits -- size, arm and smarts. For whatever reason, he hasn't put it together.

"Unfortunately, regardless of how many picks Mike Maccagnan makes over the next year or two -- or however long he's here -- he's going to be saddled with that one until he figures out who their quarterback of the future is going to be," Esiason said.

Bowles is in no rush to put Hackenberg or Petty on the field, saying, "I looked at all of my young quarterbacks in the summer. Josh is my quarterback."

A comment like that would've been unthinkable in the summer, but the landscape changed with McCown's success and Hackenberg's profound struggles in the preseason.

Chances are, the Jets will overhaul the position in the offseason, looking for a long-term starter in the draft, free agency or the trade market. The draft will include a handful of talented quarterbacks, another reason why they didn't feel compelled to pick Watson despite a headline-making endorsement from his former Clemson coach. Dabo Swinney said any team that passes on Watson would be bypassing a Michael Jordan-like talent.

The Jets say they have a long-term plan. If it doesn't yield a quarterback, and if Watson continues to amaze, Maccagnan will be compared to Stu Inman.

Who's Stu Inman? Google "Trail Blazers" and "Michael Jordan," and you'll find out.