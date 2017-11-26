Jets ruin their season with another fourth-quarter meltdown

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Remember back in October, when the New York Jets were a cute and happy story? They won three of their first five games, exceeding dire preseason predictions. That seems like a year ago, because that team is gone.

Now it's official: They're in a free-fall, having lost five of their past six games -- including three in which they blew fourth-quarter leads.

There's something wrong in their DNA because the Jets (4-7) can't win close games in the fourth quarter. The latest example came Sunday at MetLife Stadium, where they choked against the Carolina Panthers and lost 35-27. Their faint playoff hopes were doused by the loss, but the biggest issue is: What's wrong with this team?

Josh McCown and the Jets fumbled away a chance to keep their faint playoff hopes alive. Joshua Sarner/Icon Sportswire

Coach Todd Bowles has done a nice job of making them competitive, but you wonder whether that will be good enough for him to keep his job. Will ownership award medals for trying, or will it want to see results at some point?

Frustrating Cam Newton throughout the day, the Jets played well enough for three quarters to pull off the upset. In fact, they took a 20-18 lead in the fourth quarter on a field goal, but they played scared and lost their composure.

Actually, it started before the field goal, when offensive coordinator John Morton called three straight pass plays from the 1-yard line. The result: Three straight incompletions, including an apparent touchdown to Austin Seferian-Jenkins that was overturned by replay.

Three straight passes? No excuse.

On their next possession, the Jets had a play that resembled one of the biggest bloopers in team history. Quarterback Josh McCown coughed up the ball on a strip sack, his right arm flailing in the air as he was buried. Linebacker Luke Kuechly scooped it up and returned it 34 yards for a touchdown.

Once upon a time, in 1995, Panthers linebacker Sam Mills intercepted a shovel pass from Bubby Brister and scored on a 36-yard return, the first win in Carolina history.

The Jets can't escape their star-crossed history because they keep doing dumb things that conjure up bad memories.

Of course, they weren't finished. The next blunder came from the special teams, which allowed a 60-yard punt return for a touchdown by Kaelin Clay. That gave the Panthers a 32-20 lead.

The Jets also were doomed by dumb penalties (Jordan Jenkins and Mike Pennel) and a busted coverage here and there. In the first quarter, Seferian-Jenkins dropped a gimme touchdown. They ruined a solid effort by the defense, which held Newton to 168 passing yards and 28 rushing yards (one touchdown). McCown also played well, throwing three touchdowns, including two to Robby Anderson.

They have to be the most maddening team in the NFL. They can inspire for three quarters, playing over their heads, but they'll rip out your heart in the end.