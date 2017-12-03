Jets fight to beat Chiefs, help coach Todd Bowles retain job

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- This was a game where a team could have laid down on its coach. The New York Jets were down two touchdowns to the Kansas City Chiefs before five minutes had even run off the clock. It would have been easy to quit on coach Todd Bowles.

Instead, the Jets roared back and fought for Bowles, beating the reeling and undisciplined Chiefs, 38-31, in an unmemorable return for former Jet Darrelle Revis. While an ineffective Revis sat out the second half, the Jets finally got over their fourth-quarter woes to win just their second game in their last seven.

At 5-7 in the up-in-the-air AFC, the Jets play at Denver and New Orleans before hosting San Diego and finishing up in Foxboro. It may be a “Dumber and Dumber” chance, but the Jets have a chance at the playoffs.

It is a credit to a coach, who is likely fighting for his job, and watched his team score a season-high in points in an effort to save it.

While the other MetLife Stadium tenant, the Giants, appear as if they are about to dump their coach, Ben McAdoo, Bowles’ future is less clear. The Jets were supposed to be ripping a page out the Philadelphia 76ers’ “Process,” tanking for a top draft pick. Instead, they have continually shown a lot of fight, even as they remain a tad short on talent.

While Revis was mostly a non-factor in the first half and sat out the second half, the Jets’ corners had no answers for the Chiefs Tyreek Hill. Hill ran free all day.

On the Jets’ side, wideout Jermaine Kerse was a beast, going for nine catches and 159 yards. Routinely, Kearse and the Jets converted on the third down.

Bowles has committed to McCown all year, not liking his younger choices. McCown again showed why he is a pro. While not a great player, he is serviceable. Revis and the Chiefs had no answers for him, and they lost their composure as corner Josh Peters tossed a flag into the seats. Peters’ form was not up to McCown’s.

McCown finished with 26-for-36 for 331 yards, throwing one touchdown and running for two others. His sneak just prior to the two-minute warning gave the Jets the lead. It gave their coach a little more breathing room – and even a possible chance at the playoffs.