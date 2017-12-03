Jets fight to beat Chiefs, help coach Todd Bowles retain job

Jets RB Bilal Powell breaks two tackles and sprints for the pylon to put New York on the board, then awards an eager Jets fan in the stands. (0:22)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- This was a game in which a team could have lied down on its coach. The New York Jets were down two touchdowns to the Kansas City Chiefs before five minutes had even run off the clock. It would have been easy to quit on coach Todd Bowles.

Instead, the Jets roared back and fought for Bowles, beating the reeling and undisciplined Chiefs 38-31 in an unmemorable return for former Jet Darrelle Revis. While an ineffective Revis sat out the second half, the Jets finally got over their fourth-quarter woes to win just their second game in their last seven.

Josh McCown threw for over 300 yards for the third time this season in a win over the Chiefs. AP Photo/Bill Kostroun

At 5-7 in the up-in-the-air AFC, the Jets play at Denver and New Orleans before hosting San Diego and finishing up in Foxborough. It may be a “Dumb and Dumber” chance, but the Jets still have a chance at the playoffs.

It is a credit to their coach, who is likely fighting for his job and watched his team score a season high in points in an effort to save it.

While the other MetLife Stadium tenant, the Giants, appear as if they are about to dump their coach, Ben McAdoo, Bowles’ future is less clear. The Jets were supposed to be ripping a page out the Philadelphia 76ers’ “process” handbook, tanking for a top draft pick. Instead, they have continually shown a lot of fight, even as they remain a tad short on talent.

What you need to know in the NFL

• Statistics

• Scoreboard

• 2017 schedule, results

• Standings

While Revis was mostly a nonfactor for the Chiefs in the first half and sat out the second half, the Jets’ corners had no answers for the Chiefs' Tyreek Hill, who ran free all day.

On the Jets’ side, wideout Jermaine Kearse was a beast, going for nine catches and 157 yards. Routinely, Kearse, quarterback Josh McCown and the Jets converted on third downs.

Bowles has committed to McCown all year, not liking his younger choices. McCown again showed why he is a pro. While not a great player, he is serviceable. Revis and the Chiefs had no answers for him, and they lost their composure as corner Marcus Peters tossed a penalty flag into the seats. Peters’ form was not up to McCown’s.

play 0:20 Peters launches ref's flag into stands and fan catches it Chiefs CB Marcus Peters throws an official's penalty flag into the crowd after expressing displeasure with a holding call.

McCown went 26-for-36 for 331 yards, throwing one touchdown and running for two others. His 1-yard sneak for a score just prior to the two-minute warning gave the Jets the lead. It gave their coach a little more breathing room -- and even a chance at the playoffs.