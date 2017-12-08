Matt Forte has reached his career goal (10 years), so now what?

Tedy Bruschi is enthusiastic about Josh McCown's chances against Denver while Trey Wingo and Herm Edwards hope the Broncos can break their losing streak. (0:46)

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- From a health standpoint, this has been the most difficult season in Matt Forte's distinguished career. He has missed three games due to turf toe and a chronic knee condition that flared up about two months ago. Each week is a struggle to get on the field, and yet his hope -- right now -- is to play next season. He turns 32 on Sunday.

"I'm still playing at a high level when I'm able to play, so I think I can continue to do it," the New York Jets running back said on Thursday.

Old warriors die hard.

"When the opportunities have been there," Matt Forte said, "I've made the most of them."

Forte is right about his performance level -- he's still a valuable contributor -- but availability is as important as productivity, especially when you're a running back on the wrong side of 30. He's no longer a 16-game player, not after the pounding he has absorbed over 10 seasons.

He's third among active players with 2,335 career rushes, trailing Frank Gore (3,139) and Adrian Peterson (2,574). Don't forget, Forte also has 549 receptions, so you can add a few hundred more bang-ups to his collision total.

But he still has a desire to keep going.

"Yeah," he said. "That's something that you obviously have to take into context with talking to your family and all that stuff. Also, you look at the team as well and where we're headed. There's a lot of factors that go into that, but, yeah, [I'd like to continue]."

Forte is signed for next season, but his return is unlikely. The usual factors will conspire against him: age, injury and cap. The cap charge in the final year of his contract is $4 million, including a $3 million non-guaranteed salary that would come off the books if he's released. His sidekick, Bilal Powell, will turn 30 next season, so the Jets will be looking for young legs in the offseason.

In a reduced role, Forte has been effective as a runner (4.0 yards per carry) and a receiver (32 catches, already two more than last season). Offensive coordinator John Morton made good on his promise to use Forte as a versatile receiver, moving him around the formation. You can feel something missing when he's not on the field.

"When the opportunities have been there," Forte said, "I've made the most of them."

Father Time stole a couple of steps, so there's not much explosiveness left in those beat-up legs. But Forte still has a knack for finding that extra yard and making that important reception. He's been doing it for a decade.

"When I first came into the league, I said I'd like to play at least 10 years," said Forte, who has accomplished that. "After that, you kind of assess every year after that."