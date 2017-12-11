Jets suffer historically inept loss, could be losing control of season

Josh McCown leaves Sunday's game vs. Denver after being tackled by Shane Ray in the third quarter. (0:24)

Is it too late to Suck for Sam?

For the first time in their feel-good season, the New York Jets on Sunday resembled a team in tank mode. They were non-competitive from the outset, lost quarterback Josh McCown to a left-hand injury and generally stunk up the joint in a 23-0 loss to the hapless Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field.

This was troubling on several levels.

With a chance to hang around in the wild-card chase, albeit as a long shot, the Jets delivered one of the worst offensive performances in team history. It was their first shutout loss since October of 2014 at San Diego, as they managed only 100 total yards and ran only three plays in Denver territory in the first half.

You read it correctly: only 100 yards. They came oh-so-close to finishing under 100 for only the second time in franchise history.

Broncos wide receiver Cody Latimer pulls in a catch against Jets cornerback Darryl Roberts in the first half. AP Photo/Jack Dempsey

Playoff contender? Tell me another joke. The Jets looked more like a team in contention for the No. 1 overall draft pick (likely Sam Darnold?) than a contender.

McCown contributed to the mess with two early turnovers. For the first time in his renaissance season, the 38-year-old quarterback looked ... well, old. Now his status could be up in the air, depending on the severity of his injury. In the third quarter, he took a helmet to his non-throwing hand and was taken immediately to the locker rook for an X-ray.

In came Bryce Petty (you could almost hear Jets fans cheering), and he provided no spark whatsoever. In fact, he missed some open receivers. It was his 2017 debut, so rust obviously was a factor.

This was a bad job by coach Todd Bowles, who had done a terrific job of keeping the Jets (5-8) competitive for 12 games. In fact, they had five losses by eight points or fewer. This time, they were flat from the beginning. The offense had no plan, their wide receivers Robby Anderson and Jermaine Kearse were afterthoughts, the defense committed dumb penalties and Bowles contributed with some curious clock management at the end of the first half.

That they lost to the Broncos (4-9), who had lost eight straight, is inexcusable. This was the second time the Jets followed an emotional win with a dud on the road. They did it last month in Tampa, later claiming they learned their lesson. They vowed to not let it happen again, but they did the same thing against the Broncos.

They're 1-5 on the road.

Next up are the New Orleans Saints on the road. With a questionable quarterback situation and a team that isn't mature enough to win in tough environments, the Jets could be staring at another ugly loss.

This season could be getting away from them.