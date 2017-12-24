Christian Hackenberg wallows on bench as Bryce Petty sputters

Melvin Gordon's touchdown run helps propel the Chargers to 14-7 win over the Jets to keep their postseason hopes alive. (1:21)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The most compelling scene on Sunday at a half-empty MetLife Stadium occurred on the New York Jets' sideline in the second quarter.

Christian Hackenberg, mystery quarterback, got off the bench and made a few warm-up tosses when Bryce Petty banged his throwing hand on a helmet. Suddenly, there was a buzz in the crowd. Could it be? Was this going to be Hackenberg's long-awaited debut?

No, curious Jets fans didn't get their Christmas wish.

Instead of changing quarterbacks, coach Todd Bowles stuck with the banged-up and inaccurate Petty, who generated no spark whatsoever in the Jets' 14-7 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Bowles' refusal to play Hackenberg confirmed he has absolutely no faith in the former second-round pick, who has yet to take a regular-season snap in two seasons. That's troubling.

Afterward, Bowles asked if Hackenberg is "that bad" that he can't get into a game.

"He's not bad," the coach said. "Bryce is the backup quarterback. He won it in the summer. You put the backup in, you don't put a three over a two. Christian is not that bad. Bryce didn't have a good start. It's only his second start. I'm not going to sit here and condemn the guy because he didn't play well in week two of starting this year after not playing all year. I'm just not going to jump a guy in that hasn't played all year."

At this point, protocol is out the window. It should be about evaluating young players such as Hackenberg. Barring injury, that won't happen. Bowles said his plan "right now" is to start Petty in the finale at the New England Patriots. The "right now" opens the door a crack for a change, but can you imagine Bowles feeding Hackenberg to Bill Belichick's defense? No way.

Behind Bryce Petty, the Jets' offense didn't reach the red zone until late in the fourth quarter in Sunday's loss to the Chargers. Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Petty (15-for-28, 119 yards) struggled mightily for the second straight week, missing a handful of open receivers on basic throws. In two games, the Petty-led offense has scored only three touchdowns in 26 possessions. The Jets (5-10) have lost three straight and eight of their past 10, a miserable finish to a season that, for a minute or two back in October, appeared promising.

"It's frustrating; it's really frustrating," Petty said. "Mentally, I know exactly where I want to go with the ball. It's just that my feet are faster. They're not as relaxed as my mind, if that makes sense. ... I promise you, I promise you, it's there. It's there."

The Jets wasted a 145-yard rushing day by Bilal Powell, whose big day included a 57-yard touchdown that tied the game in the third quarter. When a team has a 145-yard rusher, it usually wins, but the Jets are deficient in too many areas. In the past three games, they've managed only 26 points. Some of that can be attributed to Josh McCown's season-ending hand injury in Week 14, underscoring the lack of hope at the quarterback position.

Somebody should've flown a plane over the stadium with a banner that said, "Hey, Mike Maccagnan, all I want for Christmas is a quarterback." Maccagnan is the general manager, and his No. 1 job this offseason is to find one, whether it's in the draft or free agency. Kirk Cousins, anyone?

Petty was confident that he would rebound after last week, vowing to make "easy fixes" to his mechanics -- specifically, sloppy footwork. He didn't.

Playing behind a patchwork line that did a decent job, Petty simply didn't make enough plays. He played hurt -- he banged his right arm and hand on two separate occasions -- but he didn't play efficiently. He threw one interception, but that was a Hail Mary at the end of the first half. The offense didn't make it to the red zone until late in the fourth quarter. The teams combined for 18 punts, nine apiece.

Petty had a chance to tie the game with three minutes left, but he missed receivers in the end zone on two straight passes.

"It's something we have to figure out," Bowles said of Petty's struggles. "Accuracy. Timing. Pass routes. The whole thing."