          New York Jets

          Jamal Adams braves cold with no shirt -- and hears about it from Mom

          6:46 PM ET
          • Rich CiminiESPN Staff Writer
          FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- With the temperature at 13 degrees and minus-2 wind chill, New York Jets rookie Jamal Adams tried to make a tough-guy statement by wearing no shirt for the pregame warmups Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

          His mother didn't approve.

          When he got back to the locker room, Adams saw a text from his mother, who apparently had seen the pictures of her shirtless son on social media.

          "Mom wasn't happy," Adams said after the game. "[She said], 'Put your shirt on, baby.' I'm sorry, mom."

          It was the fourth-coldest game in Jets history, according to the team. Adams admitted after the 26-6 loss to the New England Patriots that he developed a cough, perhaps because of his brazen, pregame behavior.

          "It was a mentality thing," Adams said. "A lot of people said, 'Oh, it's kind of cold.' I wanted to go out there and face it a little bit -- shirtless -- and see where it gets me."

          And where did it get him?

          "Honestly, it gave me a little cough, I can't lie," said Adams, who grew up in Dallas and played his college ball at LSU -- hardly frigid locations. "I can't lie to you on that one. It gave me a little cough. I threw a little shirt on after that, real quick."

          Adams said he wasn't aware that Patriots coach Bill Belichick, master of mind games, had a thermometer installed in the Jets' tunnel. Even if he saw it, it wouldn't have affected him, Adams said.

          "Don't get me wrong," he said, "it was cold as hell."

