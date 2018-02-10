Jarvis Landry could tempt Jets, but is he the right fit?

Let's take a break from the quarterback-related questions and focus on a star player who might pique the New York Jets' interest:

Any chance jets look at and aggressively pursue Jarvis Landry in free agency? Possibly releasing kearse #jetsmail — autosupplyguy (@DirkDfehrman) February 9, 2018

@RichCimini: Before we get into the pros and cons of Jarvis Landry, it's important you understand the big-picture view of the situation at wide receiver.

The Jets' top three players will be free agents after the 2018 season: Jermaine Kearse, Robby Anderson (restricted) and Quincy Enunwa (assuming he plays in '18 on a one-year RFA tender). For obvious reasons, Anderson won't get a long-term extension anytime soon, if ever. So you're looking at a receiving corps that lacks long-term stability. Sure, the Jets drafted ArDarius Stewart and Chad Hansen in 2017, but did anybody see signs of immense potential last season? Didn't think so.

So, yes, the Jets could use a No. 1-type receiver to spearhead their revamped passing game. Is Landry that guy? In its market analysis of free agency, Spotrac estimates his contract will be five years, $69 million, an average of $13.8 million per year. That would put him in the top 10 for receivers, based on APY.

Is he worth it? Landry made 400 receptions in his first four seasons, the most for any player in NFL history. His numbers are crazy good, but he's basically a possession slot receiver: a 10.1-yard average for his career. Traditionally, teams don't pay top-of-the-market bucks for possession receivers, so I'd be surprised if Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan goes all-in on Landry, a player known to be high-maintenance. Why do you think the Miami Dolphins are having a hard time re-signing him?

If we're talking receivers, I think Allen Robinson would be a better fit for the Jets. At 6-foot-3, he'd be ideal in their West Coast-style system. Yeah, I know, he's coming off ACL surgery, but it happened last September, so he should be good to go. If a team feels comfortable with the medicals, he'd be worth a long-term investment because he's only 24 and hasn't reached his ceiling in spending his first four seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

If the Jets were to sign a top receiver, they'd probably look to unload Kearse, who is due to make $5 million. Will Maccagnan pull the trigger on an expensive wideout? Sure, they could use a No. 1, but they have other needs that are more pressing than receiver. And I don't think he wants to give up on his 2017 draft picks.