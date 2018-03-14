Josh McCown signs contract while waiting at fast-food restaurant

This is one of those weeks when NFL teams post cheesy photos of newly signed players sitting at a desk and signing their contracts. It has become a free-agency staple.

Well, Josh McCown decided to post his own picture on social media, though he was nowhere near an office.

He was in Texas. In his car. In a drive-thru line at Chick-fil-A restaurant.

No better time to sign a deal with @nyjets then waiting on some @ChickfilA

Photocred: Aiden McCown pic.twitter.com/fy6aNOgQpE — Josh McCown (@JoshMcCown12) March 14, 2018

The New York Jets quarterback later confirmed that, yes, he actually signed his contract on his smartphone via electronic signature. We live in an amazing world, don't we?

It turned out to be a profitable meal at Chick-fil-A. McCown, 38, coming off the best season of his career, returned to the Jets on a one-year, $10 million contract.

And that's no chicken scratch.