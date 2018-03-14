        <
          New York Jets

          Josh McCown signs contract while waiting at fast-food restaurant

          8:28 PM ET
          • Rich CiminiESPN Staff Writer
            • Longtime Jets beat writer for New York Daily News
            • Syracuse University graduate
            Follow on Twitter

          This is one of those weeks when NFL teams post cheesy photos of newly signed players sitting at a desk and signing their contracts. It has become a free-agency staple.

          Well, Josh McCown decided to post his own picture on social media, though he was nowhere near an office.

          He was in Texas. In his car. In a drive-thru line at Chick-fil-A restaurant.

          The New York Jets quarterback later confirmed that, yes, he actually signed his contract on his smartphone via electronic signature. We live in an amazing world, don't we?

          It turned out to be a profitable meal at Chick-fil-A. McCown, 38, coming off the best season of his career, returned to the Jets on a one-year, $10 million contract.

          And that's no chicken scratch.

