Jets draft buzz: It's Baker Mayfield or Josh Rosen unless ...

Mel Kiper Jr. says the Broncos would be most likely to trade down in the draft with the Bills as a potential partner. (0:38)

Good morning, and welcome to one of the most important days in New York Jets history. Let's take a look at some of the scenarios that could unfold with the No. 3 overall draft pick.

1. Most likely: If USC's Sam Darnold is gone by the third pick, my sense is the Jets' choice will come down to Baker Mayfield or UCLA's Josh Rosen. If they pick Wyoming's Josh Allen, they will have executed a masterful smokescreen because there is no Jets/Allen buzz among league insiders. That would be a surprise.

I picked Mayfield for the Jets -- check out our ESPN NFL Nation mock draft -- but I wouldn't rule out Rosen. He has support within the organization, including new offensive coordinator Jeremy Bates, who has told people he's impressed by Rosen's smarts and ability to process information. Those are among his strengths, along with his textbook throwing mechanics and footwork. If the Jets draft Rosen, he'd have a chance to play immediately.

On the flip side, there are concerns about his durability, leadership and football character. That's where Mayfield gains his edge, I believe. The Jets' brass met with him multiple times throughout the process and came away with a positive impression of his polarizing personality. That includes owner Christopher Johnson, who had a sitdown with Mayfield during his recent visit to the facility.

2. The Darnold factor: The Jets got lucky in 2015 and 2017 when two players they expected to be gone -- Leonard Williams and Jamal Adams -- fell into their lap. Could the same happen with Darnold? Yes, it's possible.

The Cleveland Browns, picking first, are leaning toward Allen and Mayfield, according to Cleveland.com. They have cooled on Darnold in recent days, per the report.

• Pos. projections: QBs » WRs » RBs » DEs » If the Browns pick the big-armed Allen, as mounting speculation suggests, it would leave Darnold for the New York Giants. They've downplayed their interest in quarterbacks, as they appear to be targeting running back Saquon Barkley. If the Giants pick Barkley or another non-quarterback, it would allow Darnold to tumble into the Jets' arms.

Forget about "Suck For Sam." This would be Luck for Sam. Look, he's hardly a sure thing -- oh, those turnovers -- but he's probably the safest pick among the quarterbacks.

3. A trade with the Giants? If Darnold doesn't get picked by the Browns, the Jets could explore the possibility of moving up one spot to trade with the Giants. Wouldn't that be something?

Even if the Giants have no interest in picking Darnold, they could auction the pick to a quarterback-needy team. The Buffalo Bills are interested in moving up, I'm told.

If they don't get a good offer from Buffalo, the Giants could try to bluff the Jets into making a trade. The Giants would move down one spot and still get Barkley, plus some goodies from the Jets. The downside: If Darnold turns out to be a star, the Giants would have to live with the stigma of having supplied their crosstown rival with their franchise quarterback. I wonder if Giants co-owner John Mara wants that on his conscience.

To me, it would be a panic move by the Jets, who traded three second-round picks to get to No. 3. To jump another spot, they'd probably have to surrender their third- and fourth rounders, plus something else, based on the compensation package from last year's Bears-49ers trade that resulted in Mitchell Trubisky going to Chicago. The Jets' draft would be all but wiped out.

Darnold is a good prospect, but is he that much better than Mayfield and Rosen? I don't think so.

4. Really best-case scenario: OK, this is a little crazy, but play along.

If quarterbacks are the first two picks, the Jets will be staring at Barkley, widely regarded as the best player in the draft. As much as they love Barkley, the Jets would be fools to pass on a quarterback. In that situation, they could try to spark a bidding war for the pick among Barkley-hungry teams. It would be a no-lose situation if they trade down a spot, swapping picks with the Browns, who also own the No. 4 pick. The Jets would get their quarterback and a couple of extra draft picks from the trade.

5. Quarterback fallout: The Jets will have five quarterbacks on the roster by the end of the night, and that won't bode well for Christian Hackenberg or Bryce Petty. Some league insiders believe they would shop both players, hoping against hope to recoup a late pick. It's hard to believe they will carry five quarterbacks when they begin practices in a month.