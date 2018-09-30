Free-falling Jets doomed by slow start, no game plan for Blake Bortles

JACKSONVILLE -- Short week, long week. Prime time, day time. Winless opponent, Super Bowl contender. None of it matters for the New York Jets. When you're bad, you're bad. Right now, the Jets resemble a team destined for 4-12.

That they lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday isn't headline news. The story is how they lost. They were outplayed and outcoached on both sides of the ball for a 31-12 loss at TIAA Bank Stadium. They showed a pulse with three takeaways in the second half, but let's be real: This season is getting away from the Jets (1-3), who have dropped three straight for the fifth time since 2016.

Some day, the Jets would like to be like the Jaguars, whose rebuilding efforts flowered last season with a run to the AFC Championship Game. Let's just say the Jets have a looooong way to go before they get to that level. They're not a playoff-caliber team, but that doesn't excuse performances like this.

Put this one on the coaching staff, starting with Todd Bowles, whose team was flat after 10 days to prep for the game. There's no excuse for that. You never had the feeling the Jets were a serious threat, and that falls on coaching. Give them credit for hanging tough, thanks to three takeaways in the second half, but the damage already was done.

Bilal Powell had just 26 rushing yards against Jacksonville and the Jets managed just 34 rushing yards overall. Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports

Offensive coordinator Jeremy Bates turned into his pass-happy predecessor, John Morton, calling deep passes on third-and-1 and fourth-and-1 on consecutive plays in the second quarter. In the third quarter, on third-and-1, he called another pass out of an empty backfield, eliminating the threat of the run.

Hello? They have a rookie quarterback; how about protecting Sam Darnold with a running game?

The season is four games old, and the Jets still don't have an identity on offense. Sometimes they're aggressive, sometimes they're too cautious. The running game is a rumor. To Darnold's credit, he played turnover-free ball against Jacksonville's opportunistic defense. Since their 31-point third quarter in Week 1, the Jets have managed only 41 points in the past 13 quarters.

NFL scores, standings and more Everything you need this week:

• Scores, highlights and more »

• Full schedule » | Full standings »

• Weekly stats leaders »

• Injuries tracker: Who's in, out »

More NFL coverage »

No, they don't have a bunch of playmakers and, yes, there will be growing pains with Darnold, but this is ridiculous. Against the Jaguars, arguably the league's top defense, the Jets had no semblance of a plan. When they managed an isolated spark, it was quickly doused by a penalty or a sack.

The only thing worse than the offense was the defense, which turned Blake Bortles into a magician -- 29-for-38, 388 yards and two touchdowns. They must have employed their Baker Mayfield game plan, which is to say they had no game plan -- or at least that's the way it looked. The Jaguars scored on their first four possessions, effectively burying the Jets.

Between Mayfield and Bortles, the Jets allowed 589 passing yards -- in only six-plus quarters, mind you.

The pass coverage was terrible; too many busted coverages. They were confused by the Jaguars' shallow crossing routes, leaving open receivers in the underneath zones. They were two major breakdowns -- one mental, one physical. They left T.J. Yeldon open out of the backfield, resulting in a 31-yard touchdown. Later, cornerback Trumaine Johnson -- their $72 million free agent -- surrendered a 67-yard touchdown to Donte Moncrief.

Oh, we forgot to mention the Jaguars played almost the entire game without their No.1 weapon, running back Leonard Fournette. Good teams overcome injuries. Bad teams don't capitalize.