Watch: Sam Darnold runs 46.8 yards to complete 7-yard TD pass

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Sam Darnold made the signature play of his rookie season on a 7-yard touchdown pass to Robby Anderson on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills. It was a terrific display of the New York Jets quarterback's athleticism and arm strength.

He was flushed to his right by Bills defensive tackle Kyle Williams. Near the Jets’ sideline, he spun around at the 27-yard line and reversed field, keeping his eyes downfield the entire time. With two defenders bearing down on him, Darnold released a bullet at the 15-yard line and found Anderson in the end zone.

The Jets drafted Darnold because they liked his ability to improvise. This was a classic example.

According to NFL NextGen Stats, Darnold ran 46.8 yards before throwing the pass. That's the most yards run by a quarterback on a completion in the past two seasons.