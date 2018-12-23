        <
          New York Jets

          Watch: Andre Roberts cruises to 99-yard kickoff return score

          6:40 AM ET
          Rich CiminiESPN Staff Writer
            Longtime Jets beat writer for New York Daily News
            Syracuse University graduate
          EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Andre Roberts scored the New York Jets’ first kickoff-return touchdown since 2012 on a well-designed and well-executed play. Roberts, named to his first Pro Bowl last week, was barely touched on the play. He received a kick-out block from Chris Herndon at the 22-yard line, creating an alley down the right-middle of the field. Frankie Luvu knocked his man to the ground at the 31, erasing a would-be tackler. Roberts did the rest, sprinting unchallenged the rest of the way. He still has pretty good giddy-up for a 30-year-old. In Week 1, he scored on a punt return. The last Jets player to score on a kickoff was Joe McKnight, against the Texans, in 2012.

          Roberts is the second Jets player to have a punt return TD and kickoff return TD in the same season, joining Leon Johnson in 1997. Roberts is also the first player in Jets history to have a punt return TD, kickoff return TD and TD reception in the same season.

