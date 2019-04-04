Poll: How do you like the New York Jets' new uniforms?

The New York Jets revealed their new uniforms for the 2019 NFL season, along with three new logos, during a green-carpet event in New York on Thursday night.

The Jets, who last changed uniforms in 1998, will have a new all-green helmet. Their home, away and alternate uniforms, designed by Nike, will include a shade of green that was developed exclusively for the Jets -- Gotham green. The other colors are spotlight white and stealth black.

"New York" appears in small white letters on the chest of the jersey, the first time in team history the city name appears on the uniform.

Quarterback Sam Darnold, the new face of the franchise, said he loves the new look, but he added, "If we don't play well, the uniforms are going to look crummy. If we play well, they're going to look awesome."

How do you like the new threads? Vote here: