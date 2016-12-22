Derrick Rose: 'We're going to bring some Knicks fans back'

GREENBURGH, N.Y. -- It’s safe to say the New York Knicks have lost some fans over the years. That's what happens when you win one playoff series in 14 years.

But one prominent member of the 2016-17 Knicks believes those fans will soon return.

“We’re going to get to the point where we’re going to bring some Knick fans back to us,” Derrick Rose said Wednesday. “Like the fans who gave up on the team probably a while ago, just off the strength of the direction the team was going. We’re going to bring them back.”

Winning games is the one way to win over Knicks fans. New York (15-13) has done that early on this season, and Rose has been a driving force. He's averaging 16.7 points, 4.5 assists and 4 rebounds, strong numbers for a player who is entering free agency this summer.

Rose's comments also can be viewed as further evidence he envisions a long-term future in New York (something he's discussed before). Rose has made it clear he's comfortable living in New York, and he hinted Wednesday that he appreciates the reaction he has gotten from the fans. He pointed out that the Knicks’ fan base and the Bulls’ fan base view him through different lenses.

"[Bulls fans] saw me in my MVP form, so anything less than that, they’re not trying to see it, they’re not trying to hear about it,” Rose said. “It’s not even expectations. It’s just feeling appreciated for just going out here and playing hard."

Melo believes Knicks have potential to be top seed in East: Rose and other Knicks spoke optimistically about the team’s potential a day after New York rebounded from a 15-point third-quarter deficit to beat the Indiana Pacers.

“With this team and the talent that we have, we have the opportunity to do something special and solidify ourselves as one of the top seeds in the East,” Carmelo Anthony said. “But we have to work on some things and get better.”

In particular, the Knicks have to get better on defense. New York enters Thursday’s game ranked 26th in defensive efficiency. With their personnel, it seems reasonable to set their ceiling on defense at around 15th in the league. If they can get there, Rose believes the Knicks have enough talent to make noise in the playoffs.

“Right now the goal is the playoffs,” Rose said. “Once we get in the playoffs, we’re going to be a hell of a team to go against, like you don’t know what to expect from us in the playoffs. Our goal is to get there first.”

Rose not concerned about All Star nod: Rose was asked about the possibility of playing in the All-Star Game, something he last did in 2012. Would it mean something to get that kind of consideration?

“To tell you the truth, no,” Rose said. “Don’t get me wrong, being on the All-Star team is a great accolade, but being in the All-Star Game doesn’t take away from my game. Like, I’m not going to be upset. I’ll be happy for my teammates if whoever makes it, makes it. But for me, not being in there the last three or four years, don’t get me wrong, I’ll take the week off. I’ll love that week off. I’m just being honest.”