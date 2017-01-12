Did Phil Jackson's offseason moves make the Knicks worse?

Carmelo Anthony and Kristaps Porzingis express their disappointment in the Knicks' series of poor performances, while Derrick Rose is taking the losses in stride. (0:38)

NEW YORK -- How quickly do things change in the NBA?

Last Wednesday, Carmelo Anthony was pretty optimistic about his New York Knicks after they lost to the Milwaukee Bucks on a last-second shot.

“I think we’ll win a lot of games if we play the way that we played throughout most of this game tonight,” Anthony said then.

Fast-forward just eight days, and it’s hard to find that same optimism around the club.

As you’d expect, players are becoming increasingly frustrated with the direction of the season. Anthony and others expressed that frustration publicly after the Knicks’ loss on Wednesday to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Anthony -- and other Knicks veterans -- have also expressed plenty of anger privately with the direction of the season, according to league sources. In particular, some veterans are displeased with the club’s defensive schemes, as noted the other day.

None of this is that surprising, of course. This is what happens when NBA teams with playoff expectations lose nine of 10 games.

Will the players’ outlook change if the Knicks win a few games? Probably.

If not, would Anthony get frustrated enough to consider waiving his no-trade clause? That remains to be seen.

The frustration level is rising for Carmelo Anthony and the Knicks. Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports

Another troubling question that needs to be asked at the moment is this: Did Phil Jackson’s offseason moves actually improve the team?

A month ago, the answer to that question would have been a clear yes. The Knicks were four games over .500 and appeared to be headed for a playoff berth for the first time in Jackson’s tenure as team president.

But some ugly habits on defense have emerged since those heady days, and the Knicks find themselves in an uncomfortable slide. It leaves you wondering whether Jackson’s decisions in the last 12 months have helped or hurt the Knicks.

Remember: A year ago Thursday, the Knicks were 20-20 and one of the bigger surprises around the NBA. Of course, they won just three of their next 13 games, leading to then-coach Derek Fisher’s firing.

It feels like ancient history at this point, but Fisher seemed to have the team heading in the right direction in mid-January. Players were getting comfortable with the offense, and the defense was improving under assistant Brian Keefe.

But things started to fall apart when Anthony injured his ankle on Jan. 12, 2016. He missed five of the next 13 games, bothered by the ankle and a knee ailment for the entire stretch, and Fisher was gone.

After the firing -- and the mounting losses in the final weeks of last season -- several players said they believed Fisher had the team on the right path, per sources.

When Fisher was let go, the Knicks' mindset switched from one focused on development to "let’s win now." Then-interim coach Kurt Rambis wanted to win games to make the playoffs and keep his job. That didn’t happen, but Jackson maintained the win-now approach in the summer when he traded for Derrick Rose and signed Joakim Noah.

Those moves have left the Knicks seemingly in a worse place than they were in 365 days ago. And for the Knicks fan who spends money or time to support the team, that’s a shame.