Carmelo Anthony's 25-point quarter the lone highlight for Knicks star

NEW YORK –- On the night when Carmelo Anthony found out he won't start in the All-Star Game for the first time since 2008-09 and that he failed to receive a starting vote from the media, the New York Knicks star set a franchise record with 25 points in the second quarter against the Washington Wizards.

Anthony caught fire in the quarter, nailing 10 of 12 shots (and he missed one on a half-court heave at the end of a 24-second possession). Anthony, though, could not keep up his scorching hot play, finishing with 34 points and 10 rebounds but going just 2-of-12 the rest of the game in a 113-110 loss to Washington.

Before the game, Anthony found out he wasn't one of the East's All-Star starters as LeBron James, Jimmy Butler, Kyrie Irving, DeMar DeRozan and Giannis Antetokounmpo were named starters from a vote process that includes input from fans, media and the players.

Anthony actually finished eighth among East frontcourt players with teammate Kristaps Porzingis finishing ahead of him at sixth with a higher weighted score (the fans' vote counts for 50 percent, and media and players count 25 percent each).

Porzingis received 51 votes from players to start, one more than the players gave Anthony. And Porzingis drew two votes from the media while Anthony got none from the group.

Anthony says he is not disappointed that he won't be a starter in the All-Star Game for the ninth time in his career.

"Nah, I wasn't expecting you guys to vote me in," Anthony said to reporters. "Not at all. I've seen the results."

Anthony can still make the All-Star Game for a 10th time overall if the coaches select him.

"Of course, I would love to represent New York in an All-Star Game," Anthony said. "I wasn't depending on you guys to vote me in to be honest, to be quite honest."

"I would love to be a part of that weekend, represent not only the Knicks, but represent New York as a city down there in New Orleans," he added. "If I have the honor to do that I'll accept that with open arms. We'll see what happens."

Anthony certainly made a compelling argument in the second quarter against Washington when he had Madison Square Garden buzzing while silencing one chirpy Knicks fan who got on him.

As Anthony went on his tear, he often was seen looking at a fan.

"He was a Knicks fan," said Anthony, who opened the game with only two points in the first quarter. "I don't think he was a Melo fan though. Just keeping it 100 with you."

"I wasn't saying anything," Anthony explained. "He was telling me to wake up, do my job and be a professional -- as I was scoring there. I don't know."

Anthony hit pull-up jumpers, drained three 3-pointers and two free throws to break the mark of 24 points shared by Allan Houston and Willis Reed. At one point, Anthony scored 16 straight points.

"It's just moments," said Anthony, who averaged 22 points and 5.9 rebounds in his first 42 games this season. "It's kind of hard to explain those moments. I think the people that's had those type of moments before understand kind of what it's like to be in the groove like that, what it's like to have a feeling like that."