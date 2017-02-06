Knicks stuck between playoff push and playing for the future

The New York Knicks' roster could change drastically in the next 18 days. Under team president Phil Jackson, the front office has spoken to at least three teams about trading Carmelo Anthony. If that trade is executed (Anthony has a no-trade clause), it would jump-start another rebuild under Jackson.

Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek said on Sunday that at the present moment, the Knicks are trying to make the playoffs while keeping an eye on the future.

“We’re all competitors, and we all want to get [to the playoffs], but we have to understand that we have to try to develop something for long term,” Hornacek said Sunday on a conference call. “If we’re skipping steps just to get in the playoffs, that would be great for this year, but then what do you do for next year? So we want to try to combine those two. At this point, [the front office is not] coming to me and saying we have this guy, that guy or might do this or might do that. ... If something happens, maybe they’d come and ask me. But right now they’re doing their thing, what every front office does about this time of year, I think.”

The Knicks' approach for the rest of the season hinges on their plans with Anthony. If Anthony's off the roster, you’d think that the team would be playing to improve its lottery position rather than make the playoffs. If the Knicks are looking to pull the plug on the season and put themselves in position to build around Kristaps Porzingis, they could probably get back valuable players or picks for Derrick Rose and Brandon Jennings – two veteran point guards set to enter free agency this summer.

At least one opposing team views Rose as a potential trade target, per sources, and it would be a surprise if he didn’t draw more interest as the deadline approaches.

If Anthony stays and the Knicks choose to keep this group together, the club could look to improve the roster with moves to bolster its sagging defense. Phoenix veteran P.J. Tucker is one player who was seen last month as a trade target by some in the organization.

Despite losing 17 of their past 23 games, the Knicks enter play Monday 1.5 games out of a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Hornacek said that the Knicks' prolonged struggles haven't changed his expectations.

“We still think we can get in the playoffs. That’s kind of what it was at the beginning of the year,” Hornacek said. “[Initially] we had to see how they were going to come together as a group, if they were going to mesh. And there were times when it looks pretty good, and there other times when it hasn’t. So we’re still trying to, I think, struggle with that consistency.”

Rose to return: Rose is likely to return to the court Monday against the Los Angeles Lakers after missing the past four games with an ankle injury. Hornacek said Rose participated in a full practice on Sunday and was able to move laterally without issue. The Knicks are 2-7 in games Rose has missed (and 20-23 in games he’s played). With Rose back, Jennings returns to the second unit.

The Knicks will be without Joakim Noah due to a hamstring injury. Noah sustained the injury on Saturday in the Knicks’ loss to Cleveland. The severity of his injury is unclear.

Reserve center Kyle O’Quinn may start in place of Noah. Hornacek will also consider Willy Hernangomez but said on Sunday that he likes pairing Hernangomez and Jennings together in the second unit.