Mets have another reason to fret with Noah Syndergaard's exit

Atlanta's Julio Teheran throws six scoreless innings, but once he was lifted the Mets took advantage of the Braves' bullpen with six runs in the seventh inning in the Mets' 6-0 win over the Braves. (1:13)

NEW YORK -- Some prominent storylines from the 2016 MLB season have magically reappeared. Two days into the schedule, Bryce Harper remains an April force, the San Francisco Giants are shrugging off a bullpen meltdown, and the New York Mets have yet another pitcher health vigil underway.

An abrupt plot twist in the sixth inning lent a touch of intrigue to the Mets' 6-0 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Monday. Noah Syndergaard looked dominant in his 2017 debut, then departed with a shutout in progress and only 86 pitches in the books. A blood blister began forming in the second inning before bursting in the fifth, and manager Terry Collins and pitching coach Dan Warthen opted for caution and told Syndergaard it was time to call it a day.

Syndergaard, who previously dealt with the issue as a minor leaguer in the Toronto Blue Jays' system, shrugged it off as "just a little blister," and expressed a sense of mock joy when a postgame interview session shifted from the state of his right middle finger to the emotional high of pitching on Opening Day at Citi Field.

"We get to the good questions," he said, "and not the blisters."

The reaction was similar to Syndergaard’s response last year when he bristled over the incessant speculation about a bone spur in his right elbow. He prides himself on his ability to pitch through aches and pains and isn't interested in worst-case scenarios.

Noah Syndergaard exited early on Monday but isn't worried about the blood blister that caused him to leave. Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports

But Collins, a man who knows something about monitoring pitcher injuries, conceded the importance of being vigilant and short-circuiting this storyline before it has a chance to morph into something bigger. Before the game was over, Collins conferred with Warthen and determined that Robert Gsellman will pitch Saturday and Syndergaard will get an extra day of rest before his next start Sunday against the Miami Marlins.

"We know how important it is to keep our pitchers healthy," Collins said. "Dan and I had been contemplating giving Noah the extra day this week, and this settles it. We have to let that blister heal up, and we're going to push him back a day.

"I think it's the right decision. We've got to stay healthy. We've preached it and preached it and preached it, and now we've got to act on it."

It's hard to blame Collins for being skittish, given all the medical updates he has to monitor. The Mets have Matt Harvey coming back from thoracic outlet syndrome surgery, Jacob deGrom returning from elbow surgery, Zack Wheeler on the verge of making his first start since 2015 Tommy John surgery and Steven Matz on the disabled list with a strained flexor tendon to start the season. And the rotation depth took yet another hit Monday when they placed Seth Lugo on the DL with elbow issues.

Syndergaard has ascended to the top of the food chain because of a combination of competitiveness, durability and velocity that's rare among the current crop of big-league starters. He led the majors with an average 98.0 mph velocity in 2016 and announced his presence with a 98 mph heater right out of the chute against Ender Inciarte in the first inning Monday. According to Daren Willman, MLB's director of research and development, it was the fastest Opening Day first pitch in the three-year history of Statcast.

Syndergaard's secondary pitches take him to another level. After Freddie Freeman legged out a one-out triple in the fourth inning, Syndergaard struck out Matt Kemp on a 90 mph changeup and Nick Markakis on a 94 mph slider. Two innings later, Syndergaard returned to the changeup to whiff Kemp and threw four straight sliders to Markakis before setting down Atlanta's right fielder on a fly ball to end another threat.

"When runners were in scoring position, he upped his game, and that's what the great ones do," Collins said. "You watch them and they can coast along and coast along, and all of a sudden they get under pressure and their stuff gets just a little bit better. That's what I saw out of him today."

Syndergaard, who had said his heart was "racing" over the prospect of joining Tom Seaver, Dwight Gooden and Johan Santana in the pantheon of Mets' Opening Day starters, emerged from the experience with a nice, warm feeling inside even though he would have preferred to go a bit longer.

"It was awesome out there, feeling the electricity of the atmosphere of the fans," he said. "The second I started walking up the dugout steps, I got chills. The crowd was unbelievable."

If the blister on his finger is as innocuous as Syndergaard thinks, he'll return in all his Thor-like splendor Sunday against the Marlins. But that doesn't mean Collins and Mets fans won't spend the next few days fretting about it. They've been down this road too many times already.