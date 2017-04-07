Jeered last season, Matt Harvey draws cheers in 2017 debut

Making his first start since July 4th of 2016, Marr Harvey strikes out four over 6.2 innings pitched in the Mets' 6-2 win over the Braves. (1:05)

NEW YORK -- Maybe the New York Mets were just punchy from all the rain. Three hours before their series finale with Atlanta, a back door to the clubhouse swung open and pitcher Noah Syndergaard busted through while pedaling a mini-car used during an in-game Citi Field promotion. He spent several minutes navigating chairs and locker stalls with teammate Jacob deGrom positioned on his rear bumper in a second vehicle.

Syndergaard ramped up the frivolity shortly thereafter at a news conference to announce a new baseball card endorsement. He jokingly told reporters that his recent blister issues won’t necessitate the amputation of his right middle finger -- then promptly flipped off team mascot Mr. Met, his social media nemesis and foil in a Matt Damon-Jimmy Kimmel caliber "feud."

Matt Harvey, who lines up third in the New York rotation behind Syndergaard and deGrom, isn’t the type to engage in clubhouse antics even in the best of times, but he was especially sober in anticipation of his 2017 debut. It had been nine months since Harvey went down for the count with a case of thoracic outlet syndrome that required surgery and essentially wrecked his 2016 season, and he was in a hurry to start righting some wrongs.

So it was especially gratifying when he finished up a tidy 77-pitch, 6⅔-inning outing in a 6-2 win over the Atlanta Braves and chants of "Har-vey! Har-vey!" emanated from the Citi Field stands. Not too long ago, Mets fans were serenading him with chants that felt anything but supportive.

"I remember getting booed off the field last year," Harvey said. "To flip that switch a little bit and keep moving forward, it was exciting."

Mets manager Terry Collins conceded before the game that he would have preferred a balmy spring evening for Harvey’s first start. Instead, New York and Atlanta took the field to a temperature of 49 degrees, amid an eerie mist hanging over the upper deck.

Harvey elicited some concerns early in spring training with his pokey radar gun readings, but his velocity gradually increased as the Grapefruit League schedule progressed. And everything was in sync in the opener. He consistently threw his fastball in the 94-96 mph range, and he complemented it with a tight slider clocked at 88-91.

Matt Harvey strong start against the Braves at Citi Field on Thursday gave him a reason to smile. Al Bello/Getty Images

According to ESPN Stats & Information tracking, Harvey used the slider 32.5 percent of the time, and Atlanta hitters went 0-for-6 in plate appearances ending with the pitch. That’s a positive sign, given that opponents batted .151 against the slider in 2015 when Harvey had a successful return from Tommy John surgery. Last season, he yielded a .284 batting average with the slider, and his ERA swelled from 2.71 to 4.86.

Matt Kemp, who’s off to a torrid start, was the only Atlanta hitter to solve Harvey. Kemp launched a solo home run to center field in the fifth inning and crushed another heater off the facing of the upper deck in left to end Harvey’s night in the seventh. Harvey struck out four Braves and didn’t walk a batter.

An American League scout who was in the stands Thursday observed that Harvey threw his secondary pitches with "more purpose" than in spring training, when he went 0-4 with a 5.89 ERA in five appearances.

"It was an encouraging start," the scout said in a text message. "He was very economical with his pitches. His stuff will continue to creep back as the season and the weather heats up. It was impressive. He really 'pitched' tonight."

The ramifications are huge for the Mets. If Harvey can come close to regaining the form he showed in 2012-13, when he burst on the scene as the Dark Knight of Gotham and started an All-Star Game at age 24, he’ll make a lot of hitters want to curl up in the fetal position.

At least some of Harvey’s success will be rooted in regaining his self-confidence. Mets catcher Travis d'Arnaud said Harvey’s positive outlook against Atlanta was reflected in his body language as well as his stuff.

"Just his demeanor," d'Arnaud said. "Even when he ran out to the bullpen, it reminded me of a couple of years ago. It was definitely nice to see."

Early in spring training, Collins observed that Harvey has been "humbled" by some of his injuries and the on-field knocks he has taken along the way. With Harvey’s latest comeback in full swing, Collins paused for yet another moment to reflect.

"What I saw was a guy who was very frustrated with the way things went last year," Collins said. "He had a bad year, and big-league star players don’t like to be embarrassed. I think he was somewhat embarrassed by what happened, so he came into camp bound and determined to prove he’s the same guy."

Harvey can come across as guarded in interviews, but it’s clear the travails of the past three seasons -- Tommy John surgery and the thoracic outlet syndrome ordeal -- have had an impact on him emotionally. When he was in the hospital having a rib removed in July, he knew he would have to confront a number of obstacles in his return to prominence.

Against that daunting backdrop, his outing against the Braves resonated on multiple levels. Late Thursday night, as Harvey reflected on his performance, a writer asked if he still has hope that he can resurrect the "old" Matt Harvey.

"I always had hope," Harvey said. "If you don’t, you’re playing the wrong game."