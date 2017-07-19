Jacob deGrom: The last Met standing

NEW YORK -- As the New York Mets wait patiently for Noah Syndergaard and Matt Harvey to move past the initial steps of rehabilitating from their respective injuries, the team can take comfort in top starter Jacob deGrom.

DeGrom is 10-3 with a 3.48 ERA this season, but 6-0 with a 1.53 ERA over his last six starts -- a stretch that includes a win over the Cardinals, who he'll face Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET (ESPN).

"He's a clear ace," said Mets right fielder Jay Bruce. "Being an ace, there's a lot more to it than taking the ball and going to the mound. You have to carry yourself like it off the field and in the clubhouse. You have to set a standard for yourself and other people.

"He's always ready, always prepared and always here. Very few teams have a guy they can hand the ball to and say, 'Win us a game.' He's our guy."

The return from elbow surgery that shortened his 2016 season has had its bumps, but deGrom pushed through them. Immediately before his current 6-0 run, deGrom allowed 15 runs over eight innings in a pair of losses to the Brewers and Rangers. But the issues that were causing trouble were mechanical, not injury-related. And they were curable with bullpen work to get back to his usual delivery and a mental reset.

Jacob deGrom 2017 First 12

Starts Last 6

Starts ERA 4.75 1.53 K-BB Rate 3.1 5.2 Opp BA .262 .167

"Flush it away," deGrom said when asked what he learned this season. "Stay the same no matter what happens. Come in the next day and be the same guy. Those were the two roughest starts I've ever had, and I bounced back."

Take away those two starts, and deGrom's season ERA drops to 2.51. That's why he's been reported to be a desirable trade target for a team like the Astros. But given Mets general manager Sandy Alderson's no-teardown edict in a news conference at the start of the homestand, and since deGrom has three more years of team control before hitting free agency, the chances that he'll be dealt are slim to none.

And why would he want to leave given the way he's dominated at Citi Field? He has a 2.37 home ERA this season (compared to 4.63 on the road). His career home ERA is 2.03, and by amazing coincidence, opponents are hitting .203 against him in Flushing (his road split is 3.78 and .257, respectively).

What's also appealing about deGrom is that he has a high watchability factor -- i.e., he works fast and throws strikes. He had some control issues earlier this season, but now he's back to top form in that regard. He's totaled five walks in his last five starts.

The home run has also been an issue at times this year -- he allowed four solo shots to the Cardinals and has yielded a career-high 18 this season -- but he's allowed only one in his last four starts at Citi Field.

"He's not worrying about his mechanics and being perfect," said former major league pitcher Nelson Figueroa, now an analyst on the Mets' pregame and postgame television coverage. "He's going back to attacking with his two different fastballs and not relying on one secondary pitch over another. And he has them all working. The focus is on executing and getting outs."

DeGrom's fastball has carried him. Opponents have missed on 31 percent of their swings against it this season, easily the highest rate among major league starting pitchers.

"It's unbelievable," said catcher Travis d'Arnaud of the pitch. "When you can put [pitches] where you want, and in your back pocket you have 97 mph, it makes it easier. He has two different fastballs -- his two-seamer and four-seamer -- that he can locate to both sides of the plate and get outs."

The Mets have done well to be cautious with deGrom without overdoing it. Each start in this six-game streak has come with at least five days' rest. Still, the Mets have pushed deGrom more than in years past. He's averaging 103 pitches per start, which ranks eighth in the majors. In each of the previous two seasons, he ranked outside the top 25.

"There have been times when I've had extra rest and you feel almost too good," deGrom said. "But I think I've been able to manage it and not try to do too much."

Said manager Terry Collins: "One thing we've said we've learned is that there are no givens in this game. We can continue to talk about how good these guys are when they are healthy. The idea is to keep them healthy."

That's healthy both mentally and physically. On his off days, deGrom will play Nerf basketball in the clubhouse with his teammates or joke with Curtis Granderson in the dugout about what he had to eat.

"He's loose and relaxed," Granderson said. "I know when I'm loose, relaxed and comfortable, I can do well."

He's also been a positive influence on the younger pitchers, showing them what's necessary to succeed at an elite level.

"His focus on game day is intense," said rookie pitcher Paul Sewald. "He has a plan against 1-to-9 in the lineup and the guys coming off the bench. He wants to go nine [innings]. Anything less is almost a disappointment."

DeGrom has learned one other thing this season: How to hit the ball out of the park in a major league game. DeGrom, a former collegiate shortstop, has always been a good hitter (he homered against Chris Sale in college), but he hadn't hit one in the big leagues until his opposite-field shot last month against the Nationals.

"He's learning his swing and approach," d'Arnaud said with a smile.

DeGrom, who leads major league pitchers with a .279 batting average this season, gave the same answer about his hitting as he did about his 6-0 streak: "There's still work to do."