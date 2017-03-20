Why the Yankees won't call on Gleyber Torres ... yet

TAMPA, Fla. -- Top prospect Gleyber Torres is the real deal, according to, well, everyone. He was the Arizona Fall League MVP. He is hitting .444 in his first major league camp. He seems as poised as, dare we say it, a young Derek Jeter.

So why, if Didi Gregorius is hurt and forced to miss Opening Day, won’t Torres be in the lineup on April 1? First and foremost, because GM Brian Cashman says so.

The New York Yankees do not want to put that onus on a 20-year-old, who, despite all his accomplishments, has not played above Class A. He has never played in cold weather, a hurdle the Yankees would like him to clear at Double-A Trenton and not the Bronx. All and all, they just want to be careful.

The last thing the Yankees want to do is rush Torres, whom they acquired in the Aroldis Chapman trade with the Cubs. That is not to say Torres won’t be a Yankee this season. If he continues to play like he has played since the Yankees got him, there is a good chance Torres will be up with the Yankees at some point in 2017.

It could be to replace a hurt or struggling Gregorius, Starlin Castro or Chase Headley. With Castro and Torres both able to play third, there are a lot of options. Torres just isn’t one yet on Opening Day.

Tyler Wade, a prospect the Yankees are trying to turn into a Ben Zobrist, seems like a more likely candidate, if the Yankees don't stick with Ronald Torreyes.