Gary Sanchez injury shows the fragility of Yankees rebuild

Gary Sanchez fouls a pitch back and immediately winces in pain. After being examined by the trainer, Sanchez leaves the game in the middle of the at-bat against the Orioles. (0:17)

New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi was left to say, "That's not what you want to see," as he discussed catcher Gary Sanchez's right biceps strain after another loss Saturday in Baltimore. There is a chance that this could be a little hiccup, little more than a 10-day stint on the disabled list for the young man the Yankees are building their future around.

But it could be more, much more. Sanchez could be done for a while, which might be long enough to take much of the Yankees' postseason hope with it.

At the least, it is just another reminder of the fragility of the great Yankees rebuild. You think the Yankees' 1-4 record is bad? That's not even the half of it. Sanchez is gone for an undetermined amount of time, while Greg Bird, off to a sluggish start, is sitting out for a couple of days because of a bad foot. Right-hander James Kaprielian, the team's No. 1 pick in 2015, whom the Yankees have thought could be on the fast track to the majors, is headed to see another doctor about his aching elbow, leaving the real possibility that more bad news is around the corner. The Yankees are already without shortstop Didi Gregorius, who was hurt during the World Baseball Classic.

Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez is headed to the disabled list after suffering a strained biceps Saturday. AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

The excitement of the Yankees' youth movement has been stymied -- and fast.

At the moment, for 2017, Sanchez is the most important concern because the Yankees are not going anywhere if last season's rookie sensation does not play a huge role this season. A lineup that doesn't include a plethora of lethal bats has been centered around Sanchez. Girardi has batted him second, the new prime spot in the order in the sabermetric world, because it comes with extra at-bats over 162 games. Now, without Sanchez and Bird, who was the No. 3 batter, who knows how Girardi will arrange his batters, but it won't be pretty. This could be what the Yankees' lineup looks like:

Brett Gardner, LF

Matt Holliday, DH

Jacoby Ellsbury, CF

Starlin Castro, 2B

Chase Headley, 3B

Chris Carter, 1B

Austin Romine, C

Aaron Judge, RF

Ronald Torreyes SS

Girardi might as well pick his lineup out of a hat, because there is no obvious order with this group. Even with Sanchez and Bird, the Yankees' lineup does not have many guarantees, as the young players do not have proven track records, and the veteran track records are a little too long and not heady enough to give a great read on what New York might receive in 2017. Sanchez, though, is supposed to lead the way. Now that is in question as the Yankees try not to repeat last season's early debacles and dig too big a hole to make the playoffs.

In 2019, when a good number of the prospects have matured and are legit major leaguers and the Yankees dip back into the top of the free-agent pool, they may be an uber-team with the ability to overcome injuries. Of course, there are no guarantees for 2019, let alone 2017. The Yankees learned that once again Saturday with Sanchez's injury.

Sanchez's arm is hurting, and he is not alone. The Yankees have only one victory this season, which CC Sabathia started. Sabathia is on the mound again Sunday afternoon in Baltimore. If he and the Yankees don't win, they will head into their home opener Monday losers of five of six.

And that might not even be their biggest problem.