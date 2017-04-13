Rebuilding Yankees can no longer count on James Kaprielian as their next ace

NEW YORK -- James Kaprielian, the New York Yankees' 2015 first-round pick, described himself as a “caged bull” this spring training as club officials babied his precious right elbow. The Yankees were cautious for good reason: Kaprielian has been projected as a top-of-the-rotation starter in the majors. They kept his innings limited in an effort to keep Kaprielian from unnecessary risk. It didn’t work.

Kaprielian’s elbow, like so many lately, has given out -- and he has given up hope for 2017. He will have Tommy John surgery that will cost him at least this season and possibly more. It is a shame for him and for the Yankees, but it is a tough business. At 23 years old, Kaprielian shifts from “could help soon” to “wild card."

In other words, for the Yankees’ great rebuild, they won't be able to count on Kaprielian. They can hope he'll eventually help, but he can't be a main piece of the plan.

Fortunately for the Yankees, they have more pitching prospects behind Kaprielian. From Thursday night’s starter Luis Severino to Wednesday’s starter Jordan Montgomery to kids on the farm like Justus Sheffield and Chance Adams, there are good arms -- though no sure things -- in the organization's most vulnerable area.

If the Yankees aren't a playoff team this season, their starting pitching likely will be to blame. There is inexperience and uncertainty now, and that is unlikely to change any time soon. Masahiro Tanaka can opt out at the end of the year. If he has a good season, he will have tremendous leverage over the Yankees because behind him are the expiring contracts of CC Sabathia and Michael Pineda. Behind them, at the moment, are Severino and Montgomery. That is why the Yankees so wanted Kaprielian to sprint through the minors this season.

Instead, he is going to have to control his emotions for at least a year. He is a confident young man, who acted professionally during the spring. More importantly, his stuff had real major league potential. It still might, but the Yankees just can't count on it.