Cue the music: The Evil Empire has returned

CHICAGO -- As Brett Gardner's two-out, two-strike, ninth-inning, three-run homer traveled through the bitterly cold and windy Wrigley air, you could almost imagine the soundtrack to the shot.

Dun, dun, dun, dun, tadah ... dun tadah

The supposedly rebuilding New York Yankees were making the world champion Chicago Cubs feel like lovable losers again. The Cubs were classy all day, handing a ring to Adam Warren for his 35 innings of 5.91 ERA work in 2016, having a little pregame ceremony for Aroldis Chapman -- who, in Game 7 of the World Series, almost joined the Billy Goat, Leon Durham and the black cat in Cubs misery -- and putting together a video tribute for Starlin Castro as if he were Derek Jeter.

It appeared as if the Cubs were going to cap off the day with a victory. Hector Rondon was being asked to close it out instead of Wade Davis, who had pitched each of the past three days. Rondon allowed two runners to reach with two outs to set up Gardner in the ninth.

Gardner pulled a hanging 2-2 slider to right, which was almost the only direction the ball could go out with the wind so fierce.

It flew through the air and ...

Dun, dun, dun, dun, tadah ... dun tadah

Cubs reliever Hector Rondon can't believe that Brett Gardner's blast left Wrigley Field in the ninth inning. Tannen Maury/EPA

The Evil Empire had struck back. Gardner flew around the bases, yelling like a crazy man. Chapman sealed the 3-2 win and the first-place Yankees again made it feel like this 2017 season could be a special one.

It was just a week ago that the Yankees roared back from an eight-run deficit against the Baltimore Orioles. On Friday, it was maybe the most dramatic homer of Gardner's career.

“It gives our guys a lot of confidence to never say die,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said.

The Yankees (18-9) have the best record in the American League and, though it is still early, it may not be an accident. They have been going this direction since the beginning of spring training.

On Friday, Gardner was able to be the hero only because Michael Pineda's strong six innings combined with Chasen Shreve's and Jonathan Holder's scoreless innings of relief allowed the ball to end up in Chapman's left hand. He would go on to fire a 100 mph fastball past a swinging Javier Baez to finish the game.

Aaron Judge has been the story of the season and, even in a game in which he became a little bit of an afterthought, he had two more hits (a double and a single), which extended his hit streak to seven games. During the past week, he has put up Little League numbers (.520, six homers and 12 RBIs). It is not just Judge, though.

The reason this season could be special is that the lineup is deep like the dynasty Yankees teams -- at least, so far. This is the case even without the hurt Greg Bird or the just-active Gary Sanchez basically doing anything.

Meanwhile, those who lament that the Yankees may not have enough starting pitching must realize that with their newly fattened farm system, if they are in contention, there is every reason to believe there will be reinforcements on the way.

From day one, Girardi has been quick to say the Yankees cannot just expect the young guys to carry them. His point has been that the veterans have to carry their weight. Guys like Castro, Chase Headley, Jacoby Ellsbury and Gardner have done just that.

Gardner looked so lost early that it appeared that the hot-hitting Aaron Hicks might soon take some of his playing time. However, during the past week, he has been on a power surge.

In his first 18 games, he batted .188 without a home run or an RBI. In his past six games, he is hitting .400 with five homers and 10 RBIs.

A guy like Girardi is usually the first to know. He is the one who thinks about Yankees baseball for 15-plus hours a day. There was a rare giddiness to him when he discussed the young talent the Yankees have suddenly collected.

It wasn't supposed to all coalesce until 2019, when they could add Bryce Harper or Manny Machado or someone else from what could be the greatest free-agent class in history. If not 2019, then maybe 2018, but not 2017.

“It's unbelievable,” Girardi said.

On Friday at Wrigley Field, the Yankees were settling into their old familiar role, as everyone else in baseball's killjoy. There was Gardner with the dagger. He ran around the bases yelling with excitement.

“I was just fired up,” Gardner said.

Headley scored on the home run and just tried to keep his uniform clean as he greeted Gardner.

“He was drooling as he was going around the bases,” Headley said. “He was drooling when he got in the dugout.”

The Yankees are hungry. They may be very good. Cue the music ...